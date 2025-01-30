OneThird Raises €3.5M Series A Funding and Appoints New CEO to Reduce Global Food Waste

OneThird, an AI-powered food tech innovator tackling the $1 trillion annual food waste crisis OneThird's Avocado Ripeness Scanner for Supermarkets OneThird CEO Henrike Langbroek

ENSCHEDE, OVERIJSSEL, NETHERLANDS, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneThird , an AI-driven food tech innovator tackling the $1 trillion annual food waste crisis, today announced the successful close of its €3.5M Series A funding round and the appointment of Henrike Langbroek as Chief Executive Officer — two milestones that mark a pivotal step in the company’s mission to transform the global fresh produce supply chain. The funding round was led by Dutch-based Invest International, with participation from previous investors Pymwymic, SHIFT Invest and Oost NL. The Series A investment follows a year of 230% year-on-year growth, bringing the total capital raised to €9.25M.Up to one-third of the food brought to market annually is wasted at an estimated cost of USD $1 trillion (€960Bn or £805Bn), and almost half of it – 40% – is fresh produce. OneThird’s technology has been shown to reduce waste by up to 25%, helping stakeholders optimize best-before dates, shipping routes, and surplus produce repurposing. Its impact aligns directly with global sustainability goals, offering a powerful solution to one of the world’s most pressing challenges.Founded in 2019 and experiencing tremendous growth, OneThird’s AI-powered near-infrared (NIR) technology empowers farmers, distributors, and grocery retailers to reduce waste by accurately predicting shelf life and optimizing decision-making that enhances produce quality across the supply chain. OneThird expanded its offerings in 2024 with a retail store fruit scanner that allows consumers to make smarter purchasing decisions at the grocery store — an innovation that has already demonstrated significant impact, with participating retailers reporting reduced waste and increased revenue, particularly for high-value products like avocados. Currently, OneThird’s technology supports a growing list of produce, including avocados, blueberries, strawberries and tomatoes.OneThird’s technology enables stakeholders to evaluate traditional and advanced quality control (QC) parameters without harming the fresh produce, resulting in immediate savings of up to 50% in QC labor costs. The Series A investment will enable OneThird to expand its innovative AI and sensor technology, accelerate its product roadmap, and enhance operations to serve fresh produce supply chain stakeholders across Europe and North America, helping them to realize tangible benefits in food waste reduction and operational efficiency. OneThird plans to rapidly scale its retail store scanners, currently deployed in 10 countries, to deepen penetration in these markets and expand to new geographies.Henrike Langbroek steps into the CEO role with a distinguished career spanning more than 20 years in building and optimizing global supply chains and scaling organizations. Her deep expertise in driving operational excellence and fostering innovation will guide OneThird in its next chapter of growth and impact. She joins OneThird founder Marco Snikkers and a seasoned leadership team to cement further OneThird’s position as a food waste reduction technology leader.“I am thrilled to join OneThird at this exciting juncture and work with the team to make a measurable difference in reducing global food waste and creating a more efficient and sustainable food system for the future,” said Henrike Langbroek, CEO of OneThird. “This funding will allow us to amplify our impact and reach new markets, empowering growers, distributors, and retailers to make informed decisions that drive sustainability and profitability.”Tim van Galen, Senior Investment Manager at Invest International, added, “OneThird’s approach to reducing food waste aligns with our mission to support the transitions needed towards a more sustainable food system. We are excited to partner with them on their journey to revolutionize the fresh produce industry.”About OneThirdOneThird is on a mission to address a $1 trillion annual problem — reducing the loss of one-third of all food produced worldwide. OneThird’s food tech solutions for growers, distributors and grocery retailers allow for high-accuracy measurement of food quality standards like brix and dry matte,r but also the more advanced shelf life prediction of produce at any stage of the supply chain — ensuring the right product gets to the right place at the right time. Using passion and creativity, OneThird delivers impactful solutions to reduce food waste, lower CO2 emissions and water usage associated with wasted produce, and drive significant cost savings for customers.Founded in 2019 and based in Enschede, The Netherlands, OneThird is a privately held company backed by impact investors Invest International, Pymwymic, Halma Ventures Limited, SHIFT Invest, and Oost NL. Access the OneThird press kit here , follow OneThird on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram or learn more at https://onethird.io

