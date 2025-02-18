SunLED Launches Qualified Supplier Program, Announces Partnerships with ams OSRAM, Lumileds and Luminus

SunLED Logo SunBooster by SunLED Life Sciences is the first Near-Infrared device that brings the systemic health benefits of sunlight indoors SunBooster by SunLED Life Sciences delivers a scientifically-proven dose of Near-Infra LEDs at its core and seamlessly integrates into the user’s workspace.

SunLED’s scientifically validated technology provides effective solutions for manufacturers and brands looking for high-quality lighting solutions

The SunLED qualified supplier program will help expand and scale the use of our scientifically proven technology. We’re delighted to work with some of the world’s best lighting companies.” — Ayhan Siriner, CEO of SunLED Life Science

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunLED Life Science , a health-centered technology startup, today announced the launch of the SunLED Qualified Supplier Program , including partnerships with Quality Components Manufacturers (QCMs), ams OSRAM, Lumileds, and Luminus, global leaders in advanced lighting technologies that span semiconductors, sensors, software, and more.SunLED’s NIR (near-infrared light) technology uses positive photobiomodulation to bring healthy NIR light indoors. It is scientifically proven to lower resting heart rate, increase energy, reduce drowsiness, and lower internal inflammation, improving physical and mental health and boosting the immune system. All indoor lighting lacks NIR light — an essential, invisible part of the solar spectrum that makes up 50% of sunlight. The average person spends 90% of their waking hours indoors, deprived of NIR light, which can lead to adverse health effects. Windows filter out NIR, so sunlight that shines through a window cannot help with the growing global health issues caused by indoor lifestyles.SunLED Technology Integration.SunLED patented technology integrates with computer and laptop screens, car interiors and general lighting, and is available as a USB-C powered device, SunBooster . The device counteracts the negative health effects of insufficient natural light exposure, delivering a scientifically proven dose of NIR light over several hours via three powerful infrared LEDs at its core. SunBooster clips easily onto any external computer monitor or laptop screen to integrate seamlessly into the user’s workspace.SunLED Qualified Supplier Program.The SunLED Qualified Supplier Program provides effective solutions for manufacturers and brands looking for high-quality lighting components and solutions. It also ensures licensees can access components from fully trained SunLED suppliers — Qualified Components Manufacturers (QCMs)— and maintain supplier performance criteria. Signed QCMs in SunLED's Qualified Supplier Program include the following:– Ams OSRAM, a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters with more than 100 years of industry experience, creates exciting innovations that enable its customers in the automotive, industrial, medical and consumer electronics markets to maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation. The company’s portfolio of advanced light and sensor technologies includes high-quality semiconductor-based light emitters, sensors, CMOS ICs and software, as well as a range of traditional lighting technologies for automotive and special applications.– Lumileds has 50+ years of leadership in LED innovation and consistently sets standards in both performance and reliability with its exceptional lighting solutions. Spearheading advances in automotive, specialty and illumination lighting, Lumileds has collected a long list of industry “firsts” over the years that includes the first full LED auto headlamp, the first functional LED camera flash for mobile phones and the first chip scale package LED (CSP).– Luminus has spent the past two decades solving the lighting community’s biggest challenges, including improving energy efficiency, light output, the quality of light, and longevity of its products, and developing new form factors to solve challenges in different areas including architectural, urban, displays, projection, horticulture and illumination.All QCMs are established global entities with a proven track record in manufacturing and selling near-infrared emitting components suitable for implementing SunLED technology. Working with QCMs ensures companies receive the highest quality components and technological support.SunLED’s licensing program covers over seven patent families and was founded on pioneering research and development conducted by the SunLED Life Science team in the Netherlands. The IP portfolio includes technology that introduces healthy doses of near-infrared light into personal lighting and electronic devices.“Our patented technology is scientifically proven to improve long-term health and well-being,” said SunLED Life Science CEO Ayhan Siriner. “The SunLED qualified supplier program will help expand and scale the use of this technology. We’re delighted to work with some of the world’s best lighting companies.”About SunLED Life ScienceSunLED Life Science researches and develops lighting solutions that bring the health benefits of sunlight indoors. Our patented and scientifically proven Near-Infrared technology promotes health and well-being and easily integrates into various devices like screens and luminaires, car dashboards and more. We envision a world where everyone can access the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.Founded in 2024, SunLED Life Science is a privately held company headquartered in Amsterdam. Follow SunLED Life Science on LinkedIn or learn more at https://sunled.health

