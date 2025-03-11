Breggz Launches U.S. Sale of Zohn-1, the First Fully Wireless, Custom-Made Luxury Hearable, With Kickstarter Campaign

Zohn-1 Hearables Dutch Limited Edition Zohn-1 Hearables Dutch Limited Edition Delfsblauw/Orange Zohn-1 Hearables Dutch Gold Limited Edition

Custom-crafted to the user’s ears for a perfect fit, Zohn-1 provides unparalleled audio excellence – and is now available for orders in the U.S.

U.S. audiophiles looking for personalized sound and unparalleled sound quality now have the opportunity to participate in our Kickstarter sale” — Xander de Buisonjé, founder of breggz Hearables B.V.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breggz Hearables B.V. , a technology company, today announced the U.S. sale launch of Zohn-1, the world’s first fully wireless, custom-made luxury hearable, with a Kickstarter campaign . The Zohn-1 delivers an unparalleled new dimension of sound quality with expertly tuned, balanced armature drivers that render every tone and nuance with extraordinary clarity, depth and precision. The Kickstarter campaign is scheduled to run for 45 days and has a pledge goal of $47,000 (40,000€).U.S. customers can order three different limited editions of the Zohn-1 hearable at a super early-bird price starting at $1,999 with an expected ship date of late June 2025. Every pair of Zohn-1 also includes a designer charging case, a set of five different silicone ear-tips for perfect audio seal fitting, a leather carrying case, and a proprietary cleaning set.“U.S. audiophiles looking for personalized sound and unparalleled sound quality now have the opportunity to participate in our Kickstarter sale,” said breggz founder Xander de Buisonjé. “Every Zohn-1 detail is crafted with uncompromising precision to exceed expectations. It’s a celebration of sound, style and individuality, designed to bring people into the zone—a realm of sound unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.”Zohn-1 by breggz includes the following unique features:– Custom-molded to the wearer’s ear: Individual ears are as unique as fingerprints. Through precise ear scans performed using an AI and VR-powered mobile app, each pair of Zohn-1 is custom-molded to the exact contours of the individual’s ears.– 3D-printed medical-grade shells: Exclusively selected breggz partners produce 3D-printed shells and faceplates. Zohn-1’s custom fit ensures a secure and comfortable seal that provides exceptional passive noise isolation and zero sound leakage, immersing the wearer fully in their music.– Adaptive sound: Zohn-1’s professional-grade sound quality is designed to adapt to its owner’s hearing and unique auditory profile. A built-in hearing test fine-tunes every frequency to match individual sensitivities and preferences. A built-in equalizer allows those who want complete control to refine their sound further if they choose. The breggz Zohn-1 is the only wireless hearable in the world with balanced armature drivers.– Sustainable, repairable design. Every pair of Zohn-1 is made to order and built to last a lifetime. The custom-fit hearable shell with patented ‘one-box’ cartridge is packed with miniature electronics that use state-of-the-art firmware, audio tuning and wireless technology. The breggz cartridge can be effortlessly replaced if the user wants to upgrade to a newer version of breggz or if the battery charge decreases over time.The Zohn-1 fully wireless in-ear hearables utilizes a patented ‘one-box’ mini cartridge system developed in partnership with EAR Micro and Bragi. The system integrates the world’s smallest hearable circuitry into a universal package that can be easily ‘dropped into’ Zohn-1. The mini-cartridge system also integrates advanced audio-tuning firmware, high-performance Bluetooth connectivity and gesture-based controls. Zohn-1’s custom-made hearable shell ensures precise armature placement into the ear canal, expertly tuned, balanced armature drivers produced by industry leader Sonion, which provide unmatched clarity, richness, and depth. Treble notes are effortless, mids are lush and lifelike, and bass is impactful yet refined, never overpowering the mix. Every instrument and note shines with precise separation to create harmonious, expansive sound.Access the Zohn-1 press kit here , including the breggz product specification sheet, or learn more at breggz.com.About BreggzBreggz Hearables B.V. is a luxury technology company and the creator of Zohn-1, the world’s first fully wireless, custom-made hearable that delivers unparalleled audio clarity, aesthetics, and a new dimension of audio excellence — all integrated into a luxury hearable. Zohn-1 is more than just an audio device — it’s a statement of innovation, luxury and individuality that offers an intimate, elevated, and uncompromising listening experience. Designed as a luxury alternative for audiophiles and discerning individuals who settle for nothing less than perfection, every Zohn-1 detail is crafted to exceed expectations and bring you into the zone—a realm of sound unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. Unwired. Uncompromising. Unconfined. Step into a world where your music becomes a masterpiece.Founded in 2020, breggz is a privately held company based in Amsterdam. Learn more at https://breggz.com

