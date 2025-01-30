BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK WELCOMES JODY SHAW AS AVP, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

Jody Shaw AVP, Business Development Officer

Shaw to Expand Commercial Banking Relationships Across the Capital Region and Drive Business Growth

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher R. Dowd, President and CEO of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB), today announced that Jody Shaw has been named Assistant Vice President, Business Development Officer.In her new role, Shaw will be tasked with managing business banking relationships and fostering continued growth, aligning business banking customers’ needs with proven BSNB business solutions. Shaw will play a major role in increasing the bank’s market share through new customer acquisition as well as using her talents to cross-sell BSNB’s full suite of business services, including cash management, loan, deposit, and investment products.Shaw has joined BSNB after six years at the National Bank of Coxsackie serving as AVP, Business Development Officer and then Vice President, Commercial Lending. Prior to the National Bank of Coxsackie, she spent 28 years at KeyBank N.A. holding manager and vice president roles supervising and mentoring staff while overseeing account revenue growth, loan production and client retention. Now onboard with BSNB and a member of the bank’s new business development team, Jody will be located at BSNB’s Burnt Hills location, 770 Saratoga Road, Burnt Hills, NY.“Jody’s proven record of boosting loan production, deposits, and revenue growth through customer-centric solutions makes her a welcome asset to our commercial banking team,” said David Omicinski , Vice President, Commercial Banking. “Her experience and deep community involvement throughout the Capital Region will further BSNB’s mission to serve the businesses in our community.”“Ballston Spa National Bank has a reputation for community involvement, customer-focused service and enduring stability in the banking industry,” said Shaw. “It’s an opportunity not only to contribute to an organization that aligns with my personal values but also to leverage my decades of banking expertise to identify commercial banking solutions for clients that allow their finances to work the hardest for them.”Shaw studied Business Administration at SUNY Morrisville and Hudson Valley Community College. She is a former board member of Unity House of Troy and currently volunteers time with the Capital District Women’s Employment and Resource Center (Capital District WERC), the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Council, and the Northeast Alzheimer’s Association. In her free time, she enjoys reading, giving back to the community, and travelling with her family.ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but for its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York’s greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB’s offerings here. To become part of BSNB’s online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

