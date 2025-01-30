Author and Art Exhibit: "Laying Foundations - Resilience, Power & Progress

Laying Foundations Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee & Author The book cover of Ethan's Good Dad Act Amazon #1 Top Seller - Child Advocacy genre Ethan's Good Dad Act soars to Top Sellers list in just one week!

This is a community event that will provide fun and enjoyment for the entire family!” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Author

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating literature and art at the "Laying Foundations - Resilience, Power & Progress" event, hosted by Representative Alan Morley. The event will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, located at 6103 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, Florida.

The evening will feature Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings, author of the #1 Amazon Best Seller, Good Dad Act: A Father Turns His Lemons into Lemonade So That All Good Dads Can Take a Sip!. Dr. Jennings, a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator and advocate for fathers' rights, authored the initial proposal for House Bill 775, known as the "Good Dad Act." www.gooddadact.com Dr Jennings will be present to sign copies of Ethan's Good Dad Act and answer questions about child advocacy and fathers rights.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to appreciate the works of featured artists Olympyk Ramis, Marcus Blake, David Washington, and Sydney Hicks. In addition, authors Tawana Rkins, Albert Campbell, and Thomas R. James will present their latest works. The evening will be highlighted by a special performance from Bryant Pratt.

Guests will enjoy art, music, and refreshments throughout the event. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to engage with local authors and artists, and to celebrate resilience, power, and progress in our community.

Good Dad Act signed into law

