Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings' Good Dad Act Committee Achieve Milestone in Child Custody Legislation Across the United States

We believe that every child deserves the love and support of both a mother and a father.” — Dr. HC Bernard Wh Jennings, Author Ethan's Good Dad Act

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Dad Act Committee, led by Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings, is proud to announce significant progress in the movement towards equitable child custody laws across the United States. The Committee has successfully championed the passage of the Good Dad Act in Florida, which serves as a model for similar legislation in other states.

The Good Dad Act, initially introduced as House Bill #775 in Florida, has inspired lawmakers in Missouri and New Jersey to pursue similar legislation. While the bill number may differ from state to state, the core principles of the Good Dad Act remain consistent, promoting 50/50 child custody arrangements that prioritize the well-being of children and ensure that both parents are actively involved in their lives.

This year, the Good Dad Act Committee is excited to report that several states are considering their own versions of the Good Dad Act, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Iowa, Alabama, Minnesota, and North Carolina. Notably, in Kentucky, the "Good Dad Act" is formally known as the Family Preservation and Accountability Act (HB 291). In Tennessee, State Representative Antonio Parkinson is sponsoring a version of the Good Dad Act that has already passed its first committee with a strong 6 out of 8 vote. The bill has now successfully moved to the Judicial Committee, where it is expected to pass with unanimous support.

In Indiana, efforts are underway to pass legislation in 2025 that includes House Bill 1067 and House Bill 1090. These bills aim to promote joint custody and equal parenting time, establishing a presumption in favor of equal division of parenting time unless it can be proven that such arrangements would be detrimental to the child's best interests. This legislative push reflects the growing recognition of the importance of shared parenting in fostering healthy relationships between children and both parents.

In North Carolina, the Good Dad Act is also making strides. The North Carolina Legislature is currently considering Senate Bill S162, which aims to promote shared parenting and equal custody arrangements. This legislation is part of a broader effort to ensure that children maintain strong relationships with both parents, reflecting the principles of the Good Dad Act. The bill emphasizes the importance of joint custody arrangements and seeks to establish a legal framework that supports equal parenting time.

In Minnesota, the proposed legislation amends existing statutes regarding family law, particularly focusing on custody and parenting time presumptions. The bill introduces a rebuttable presumption against joint legal and physical custody in cases involving domestic abuse, ensuring that the court considers the safety and well-being of the child. It also increases the minimum percentage of parenting time from 25% to 40%, emphasizing the importance of maintaining significant relationships with both parents. Importantly, the bill ensures that a parent's inability to pay support cannot be used as a reason to deny parenting time.

Dr. Jennings and his Committee of 16 dedicated fathers are committed to advocating for the rights of all parents and the best interests of children. "The Good Dad Act is about ensuring that children have the opportunity to maintain meaningful relationships with both parents, regardless of their circumstances," said Dr. Jennings. "We believe that every child deserves the love and support of both a mother and a father."

In an effort to expand their reach and impact, the Good Dad Act Committee is actively seeking team leaders in all 50 states. Interested fathers who are passionate about advocating for family equality and child custody reform are encouraged to sign up on the Good Dad Act website. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of children and families across the nation.

The Good Dad Act Committee encourages all supporters of family equality to visit their website at www.GoodDadAct.com for more information on the ongoing legislative efforts and to stay updated on the progress of the Good Dad Act in various states. Additionally, readers are invited to purchase Dr. Jennings' inspiring book, "Ethan's Good Dad Act: A Father Turns Lemons into Lemonade So That All Good Dads Can Take a Sip!" available on Amazon, where it has achieved bestseller status in two genres.

Together, we can create a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive with the love and support of both parents.

The Good Dad Act Committee meets online every Tuesday night at 8pm on the Google Meet platform. Get the link to attend by joining the Committee at www.GoodDadAct.com The Committee has had 84 consecutive meetings since July 2023. Their next guest is South Florida Attorney Veronica Robinson who successfully practices Family Law and brings a wealth of knowledge and guidance to fathers seeking legal assistance in family court. Les Brown the Motivational Change Agent and Author will be their guest live in the upcoming weeks also.

