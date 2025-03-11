Les Brown to Keynote Book Signing Event for 'Ethan's Good Dad Act' at Florida Memorial University

Les Brown Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee & Author The book cover of Ethan's Good Dad Act FMU Biscayne Gardens Chamber Approved

Encouraging literacy, art and community

I am incredibly honored to have Les Brown join us for this event, his support and endorsement mean the world to me, and I believe his insights will elevate the experience for everyone attending.” — Dr. HC Bernard Wh Jennings, Author Ethan's Good Dad Act

MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that renowned motivational speaker and author Les Brown will be the keynote speaker at a special book signing event for "Ethan's Good Dad Act: A Father Turns Lemons into Lemonade So That All Good Dads Can Take a Sip!" on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM. This event is part of Florida Memorial University's Inaugural Art and Book Heritage Festival, a two-day celebration taking place on March 14th and 15th, where authors and artists will showcase their work under tents in front of the Library on the Campus of Florida Memorial University, located at 15800 NW 42nd Avenue, Miami.

"Ethan's Good Dad Act" has achieved a significant milestone by hitting #1 status on Amazon in two genres: Divorce and Family Law, and Child Advocacy. This accomplishment underscores the book's impactful message and its relevance to fathers navigating the complexities of parenting and family dynamics.

Les Brown, a dynamic speaker known for his powerful messages of hope and perseverance, has endorsed "Ethan's Good Dad Act," praising it as a vital resource for fathers looking to navigate the challenges of parenthood with positivity and resilience. His endorsement adds significant weight to the book's message, which encourages fathers to turn life's challenges into opportunities for growth and connection with their children.

“I am incredibly honored to have Les Brown join us for this event,” said Dr. H.C. Bernard Wh Jennings, the author of "Ethan's Good Dad Act." “His support and endorsement means the world to me, and I believe his insights will elevate the experience for everyone attending.”

The book signing will feature a discussion about the themes of the book, which focuses on the importance of fatherhood, resilience, and the power of a positive mindset. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Jennings, get their books signed, and hear from Les Brown about the importance of embracing challenges and pursuing one’s passions.

**Event Details:**

- **Date:** Saturday, March 15, 2025

- **Time:** 11:00 AM

- **Location:** Library on the Campus of Florida Memorial University

15800 NW 42nd Avenue, Miami, FL

- **Admission:** Free (books available for purchase)

**Festival Details:**

- **Festival Dates:** March 14-15, 2025

- **Location:** In front of the Library on the Campus of Florida Memorial University

- **Description:** A two-day event featuring authors and artists showcasing their work under tents, celebrating the arts and literature in our community.

Les Brown will receive the prestigious Lawrence Jessup Community Service Award from the New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce at the Book Signing.

For more information about the event, please contact Vanessa Cassis at 954-999-6120 or GoodDad@GoodDadAct.com

Join us for a day of inspiration, motivation, and celebration as we welcome Les Brown and embark on a journey of empowerment through literature! RSVP on www.Eventbrite.com. Seating is limited!

The Good Dad Act nationwide mission

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.