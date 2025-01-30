Dalton Locke, Founder of PONO.ai, Joins Utah Tech Week to Champion AI’s Role in Building the Startup Ecosystem

At the Intersection of Innovation and Collaboration, Locke Highlights the Transformative Power of AI for Entrepreneurs and Visionaries

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dalton Locke, the visionary founder of PONO.ai, will participate in Utah Tech Week from January 27th to February 1st, 2025. This dynamic event, designed to foster collaboration and innovation in Utah’s thriving tech community, offers Locke a platform to share his insights on how AI is reshaping the startup landscape.

PONO.ai, a cutting-edge AI-powered platform, was created to empower founders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to streamline their business planning and execution processes. Locke’s attendance at Utah Tech Week underscores his dedication to driving meaningful change in the startup ecosystem through ethical and transformative AI solutions.

Utah Tech Week is renowned for creating "happy collisions" that lead to partnerships, friendships, and impactful deals. Locke's presence aligns with this mission, as PONO.ai exemplifies how AI can enhance collaboration, accelerate innovation, and reduce inefficiencies for startups of all sizes.

“The heart of Utah Tech Week is about bringing people together in a way that sparks progress, and that’s exactly why I’m excited to attend,” said Dalton Locke. “AI is not just about technology; it’s about empowering people to focus on their vision while streamlining the complexities of running a business. I look forward to connecting with other innovators who are shaping the future of tech.”

During Utah Tech Week, Locke will engage with other thought leaders, venture capitalists, and startup founders, further amplifying PONO.ai’s mission to simplify business for entrepreneurs. He will also explore potential partnerships to expand PONO.ai’s impact on the local and global startup ecosystem.

About PONO.ai

PONO.ai is an AI-powered platform designed for visionaries. It helps founders, entrepreneurs, and small businesses save time and money by automating business planning, task management, and strategic execution. With an intuitive interface and tools tailored for scalability, PONO.ai transforms how businesses operate, allowing leaders to focus on their mission instead of the minutiae.

About Utah Tech Week

Utah Tech Week is a weeklong celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship hosted by startups, venture capital firms, and community organizations. The event fosters collaboration, friendship, and deal-making, with a focus on building Utah’s thriving tech scene. Utah Tech Week events are free to attend and open to anyone passionate about the startup community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.