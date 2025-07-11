FlightHelp and Discover Cars Announce Exclusive Travel Partnership to Enhance Customer Experience

“Our goal at FlightHelp is to reduce travel stress at every point in the journey, by partnering with Discover Cars, we’re helping travelers not just recover—but move forward.” — Irina Wynn, FlightHelp.us

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlightHelp, the AI-powered travel disruption support platform, today announced a new partnership with Discover Cars, a leading global car rental booking service. Under the agreement, Discover Cars will become the exclusive rental car provider for FlightHelp customers, delivering preferred pricing and seamless mobility options for travelers facing delays or disruptions.

As part of the collaboration, FlightHelp users will now have access to discounted rental car bookings directly through the platform. Additionally, Discover Cars customers will have the option to activate FlightHelp’s flight monitoring service when reserving a vehicle—allowing them to receive automated assistance if a flight delay or cancellation occurs.

“Our goal at FlightHelp is to reduce travel stress at every point in the journey,” said Irina Wynn, CEO and founder of FlightHelp. “By partnering with Discover Cars, we’re helping travelers not just recover—but move forward. Whether it’s getting back on the road or avoiding a long wait, this partnership is about empowering passengers with more choice and control.”

Discover Cars, which operates across 145+ countries, will integrate FlightHelp’s monitoring technology as a value-added feature for customers who book rental cars through their portal.

“We’re excited to partner with FlightHelp to offer customers peace of mind during uncertain travel moments,” said Christoph Schulte, spokesperson for Discover Cars. “When a flight is delayed or canceled, having real-time support and a mobility solution ready gives travelers the confidence they need to keep going.”

The partnership is now live and available to all FlightHelp users. Travelers can book discounted car rentals through the FlightHelp interface and Discover Cars users can opt in to flight monitoring at checkout.

About FlightHelp

FlightHelp uses real-time AI and human support to assist travelers affected by flight delays and cancellations. From claims management to on-the-spot solutions like lounge access and rental car integration, FlightHelp empowers users to navigate disruption with speed, clarity, and care. Learn more at www.FlightHelp.us

About Discover Cars

Discover Cars is an award-winning car rental comparison and booking platform, trusted by over 2 million customers worldwide. With coverage in more than 10,000 locations and partnerships with major rental agencies, Discover Cars helps travelers find the best rental car deals with transparent pricing and top-rated customer service. Visit www.discovercars.com for more information.

