Diversified Botanics Welcomes Dr. Robert R. Redfield Jr. to Board of Directors Mission to Combat Emerging Opioid Crisis

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Botanics, a pioneering science-based firm at the forefront of botanical health and wellness, is thrilled to announce that Dr. Robert R. Redfield Jr., renowned virologist and former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has joined its Board of Directors.

Dr. Redfield’s decision to join Diversified Botanics stems from his urgent concern over the rising threat of synthetic kratom products, particularly those containing 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), which he warns could fuel the next opioid epidemic.

His expertise and commitment to public health will guide the company’s mission to protect novice consumers and promote safe, data-driven botanical solutions.

Dr. Redfield, a globally recognized leader in infectious disease research, brings an unparalleled track record to Diversified Botanics. His groundbreaking work on HIV/AIDS, including the development of the Walter Reed Staging System, and his leadership at the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscore his ability to tackle complex public health challenges.

However, it is his recent outspoken stance on the dangers of synthetic 7-OH products—often mislabeled as natural kratom—that compelled him to take action.

In a June 2025 statement, Dr. Redfield emphasized, “Synthetic kratom has ‘pharmaceutical-grade opioid chemistry’ and should be taken off the market immediately. This is not about banning kratom.

Full spectrum kratom, used responsibly, appears to have acceptable safety margins based on FDA’s own clinical data. This is about preventing synthetic opioids from hiding behind botanical names.”

Alarmed by the proliferation of 7-OH products, which are up to 30 times more potent than morphine and pose significant risks of dependence and overdose, Dr. Redfield could no longer remain a passive observer.

“The data is clear: synthetic 7-OH is not kratom—it is a highly potent, unregulated chemical masquerading as a natural product,” Dr. Redfield stated.

“Joining Diversified Botanics allows me to work with a team dedicated to rigorous science and consumer protection, ensuring that botanical health solutions are safe and transparent. We cannot allow another opioid crisis to take root when we have the knowledge and tools to stop it.”

Diversified Botanics, known for its commitment to evidence-based botanical innovation, is uniquely positioned to address this emerging crisis. The company prioritizes consumer safety through stringent quality control, transparent labeling, and advocacy for responsible regulation, aligning with Dr. Redfield’s vision to safeguard public health.

By leveraging cutting-edge research, Diversified Botanics aims to set a new standard for the botanical wellness industry, ensuring products are free from harmful synthetic compounds like 7-OH.

Ryan Niddel, CEO of Diversified Botanics, expressed his profound admiration for Dr. Redfield’s decision to join the board. “I am honored to have the brilliance and dedication to the betterment of society that Dr. Redfield brings to our company,” Niddel said.

“It’s rare to find someone with such an accomplished career who remains unwaveringly committed to making a positive impact on society in every way possible. Dr. Redfield is that one-of-a-kind leader—a true visionary who will help us eradicate this emerging opioid epidemic before it spirals further out of control.”

Dr. Redfield’s extensive career includes co-founding the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland, where he led transformative HIV/AIDS treatment programs, and serving as a tenured professor mentoring future scientists.

His advocacy for natural kratom’s low abuse potential, contrasted with his urgent call to ban synthetic 7-OH imports, reflects his balanced, data-driven approach to public health. “Diversified Botanics represents a beacon of hope in an industry at risk of being tainted by deceptive practices,” Dr. Redfield added.

“Together, we will champion science, protect consumers, and ensure that botanical wellness remains a force for good.”

As Diversified Botanics continues to innovate, Dr. Redfield’s strategic guidance will strengthen the company’s efforts to advocate for policies like the Kratom Consumer Protection and Safety Act, which ban chemically manipulated kratom products and ensure accurate labeling.

His presence on the board signals a bold step toward a safer, more responsible botanical industry.



About Diversified Botanics

Diversified Botanics is a science-driven leader in botanical health and wellness, dedicated to delivering safe, effective, and transparent products. With a commitment to rigorous research and consumer protection, the company is shaping the future of botanical innovation while advocating for responsible regulation to prevent public health crises.

