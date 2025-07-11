Ryze Agency Partners with Släcka™ to Expand Market Presence of Innovative Cravings-Curbing Beverage

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryze Agency, under the leadership of CEO Mark Young, today announced an exciting partnership with Släcka™, a pioneering brand offering a unique functional sparkling beverage formulated to help curb cravings and support emotional resilience.

Släcka™ delivers clinically-informed combinations of natural ingredients, including L-Theanine, Paraxanthine, 5-HTP, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, and essential electrolytes in delicious sparkling flavors. With zero sugar, caffeine, or crashes, Släcka™ is embraced by wellness enthusiasts, busy professionals, and health-conscious individuals nationwide.

Mark Young, CEO of Ryze Agency, highlighted the synergy behind the collaboration:

"Släcka™ has created something genuinely innovative—a scientifically-backed beverage designed to empower individuals to manage cravings naturally. This partnership embodies Ryze Agency’s commitment to elevating brands that positively impact people’s daily lives. We’re thrilled to help broaden Släcka’s reach and impact."

David Allred, CEO of Släcka™, emphasized the strategic value of the partnership:

"Joining forces with Ryze Agency allows us to leverage their expertise in strategic growth and marketing to share Släcka’s unique benefits with an even broader audience. Together, we’re committed to helping more people replace unhealthy cravings with nourishing choices that lead to long-term well-being."

Släcka™ offers a lineup of enticing flavors including Strawberry Lemonade, Grapefruit, and Watermelon Margarita. Each is meticulously formulated to deliver functional benefits, such as enhanced mood, improved focus, sustained energy, and optimal hydration, making healthy choices both convenient and enjoyable.

Släcka™ continues to earn enthusiastic reviews from satisfied customers who report significant lifestyle improvements, including enhanced energy levels, better mood stability, and reduced cravings.

To learn more about Släcka™, visit their official website.

About Släcka™

Släcka™ is a hydration-focused, functional sparkling beverage specially formulated to support appetite control, energy, and emotional resilience. By combining amino acids, adaptogens, and electrolytes without sugar or stimulants, Släcka™ helps users naturally replace unhealthy cravings with mindful choices, enhancing their overall wellness.

About Ryze Agency

Ryze Agency, led by CEO Mark Young, provides strategic marketing and growth solutions to companies driving meaningful innovation in health, wellness, and lifestyle sectors, amplifying their impact and presence in the market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.