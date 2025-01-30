Condor Capital Wealth Management’s Ken Schapiro Recognized in InvestmentNews Hot List 2024

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to share that Condor Capital’s CEO Ken Schapiro has been named to the InvestmentNews Hot List for 2024. This annual list celebrates the top financial professionals who have made significant contributions to the wealth management industry and demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.For more information on the InvestmentNews Hot List 2024, please see the official announcement here This recognition follows a series of other accolades, including appearances in Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors 2024 and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2024. Ken and his team are also the creators of the Robo Report® , an institutional-quality research report covering performance, fees, assets, and many other parameters on robo advisors.Condor Capital Wealth ManagementCondor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.