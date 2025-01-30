Zinc Stearate Market projected to surpass US$1,164.266 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.41%

Zinc Stearate Market

The zinc stearate market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% from US$894.488 million in 2025 to US$1,164.266 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the zinc stearate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,164.266 million by 2030.Zinc stearates are biodegradable and hence are considered environmentally safe. The growing trend of adopting green materials is driving its demand in several end-user industry verticals. Based on binder type, Zinc stearates are segregated into resins, gums, waxes, and others utilized in various end-use industries around the globe. Hence, the immense potential of zinc stearate, especially for adhesion and cohesion, is further augmenting the market in the forecast period.Furthermore, the growing food and agriculture industry is propelling market growth along with the growing global demand for food, and thus, prolonging their shelf-life is important. The growing leather industry is further driving the development of the global zinc stearate market over the next forecast years.The growing plastics and rubber applications in several industries are driving the global zinc stearate market expansion in the forecast period. The surging rubber industry is propelling the demand. Additionally, with the growing plastics sector, the market is poised to increase in the forecast period. The growing need for renewable raw materials for lubricant manufacturing is further bolstering the zinc stearate market’s growth. Furthermore, the growing cosmetics & personal care , pharmaceutical, paper, and concrete industries are fueling this market’s expansion.Further, the demand for industrial rubber is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the increasing number of motorized vehicle and auto components sales. Hence, the growing automotive industry and the wide application of rubber in various end-user industry verticals are propagating the market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing infrastructure and construction industries are further providing an opportunity for the rubber industry to thrive, augmenting the demand.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/zinc-stearate-market The global zinc stearate market is segmented by function into four major categories: Release agent, emulsifiers, thickening agent, and others. Zinc stearates have the excellent release property that prevents sticking and fouling when used in making plastics and rubbers. Additionally, zinc stearates can be used as emulsifier in cosmetics and toiletries. They melt relatively fast compared to other stearates because their melting point is sharp. Zinc stearates are also hydrophobic, nonstick, and lipophilic. They do not dissolve in solvents such as ethers and alcohols that are polar; however, it dissolves with aromatic compounds as well as other nonpolar polyolefin media.The global zinc stearate market by application category is segmented into rubber, plastics, concrete, cosmetics & personal care, others. The global zinc stearate industry is expected to soar with a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the proliferating beauty industry. Increasing interest in cosmetics among many women globally is one of the main factors driving the adoption of cosmetic products on a large scale. This is mainly attributed to the fact that these women love to explore a range of beauty products in the market. This has led to the high market demand for cosmetics, which is further poised to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Additionally, the advent of many independent brands with novel ideas in the field of cosmetics to remain beautiful or become beautiful is adding to industrial growth. The burgeoning craze of cosmetics is not only being realized among the younger generation but also experienced among older adults.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is likely to increase significantly as Asia Pacific is an emerging market with strong growth potential mainly because of rapid industrialization and urbanization. China and India are prominent consumers of zinc stearate, influenced by the continued growth in their manufacturing industries, especially in plastics, rubber, and cosmetics. South Korea ranks among the top ten beauty markets worldwide, recognized for its innovative products, natural ingredients, and attractive packaging. According to Korea Customs Service estimates for 2022, skincare cosmetics remained the most popular import category, accounting for 41.8%, or $711 million, of total cosmetic imports.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global zinc stearate market that have been covered are American Elements, Baerlocher GmbH, Norac Additives LLC (A Peter Greven Group Company), Amgeen Minerals, Nimbasia Stabilizers, Sankalp Organics Pvt. Ltd., PMC Biogenix, Inc. (PMC Group, Inc.), Thermo Scientific Chemicals, Prakash Chemicals International, Stearate India.The market analytics report segments the Global zinc stearate market as follows:• By Functiono Release Agento Emulsifierso Thickening Agento Others• By Applicationo Rubbero Plasticso Concreteo Cosmetics & Personal Careo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• American Elements• Baerlocher GmbH• Norac Additives LLC (A Peter Greven Group Company)• Amgeen Minerals• Nimbasia Stabilizers• Sankalp Organics Pvt. Ltd.• PMC Biogenix, Inc. (PMC Group, Inc.)• Thermo Scientific Chemicals• Prakash Chemicals International• Stearate IndiaReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Graphene Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-graphene-market • Fatty Acid Ester Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fatty-acid-ester-market • Global Emollient Ester Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-emollient-ester-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 