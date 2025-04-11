Online Counselling Service Market projected to surpass US$7.383 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.12%

The online counselling service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% from US$4.559 billion in 2025 to US$7.383 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the online counselling service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$7.383 billion by 2030.The global pandemic has brought about unprecedented levels of stress, anxiety, and mental health challenges for individuals all over the world. In response to this, the online counselling services market has seen a significant increase in demand and growth. With the convenience and accessibility of virtual therapy, more and more people are turning to online counselling for support and guidance.This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness and acceptance of mental health issues, as well as the increasing use of technology in the healthcare industry.The pandemic has also played a major role in the surge of online counselling services. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, traditional in-person therapy sessions have become difficult or impossible for many individuals. Online counselling offers a safe and convenient alternative, allowing people to access therapy from the comfort of their own homes.The online counselling services market is not only benefiting individuals seeking mental health support, but also mental health professionals. The virtual platform allows therapists to reach a wider audience and provide their services to clients from different geographical locations. This has also led to an increase in the number of therapists offering online counselling services, creating a more competitive market.As the world continues to navigate through the challenges of the pandemic, the online counselling services market is expected to continue its rapid growth. With the increasing acceptance and accessibility of virtual therapy, it is clear that online counselling is here to stay. This is a positive development for individuals seeking mental health support and for the mental health industry as a whole.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/online-counselling-service-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the online counselling service market that have been covered are BetterHelp, Talkspace, Brightside, Teladoc, Little Otter, Doctor on Demand, E-Therapy Café, among others.The market analytics report segments the online counselling service market as follows:• By Serviceso Mental Health Counselling Serviceo Marriage and Family Counselling Serviceso Behavioral Counselling Serviceso Others• By Target Audienceo Individualso Coupleso Families• By Payment Modelo Pay-per Sessiono Subscription-based services• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• BetterHelp• Talkspace• Brightside• Teladoc• Little Otter• Doctor on Demand• E-Therapy Café• Therapy Den• Regain Therapy• Amwell Online TherapyReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Healthcare Cybersecurity Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/healthcare-cybersecurity-market • Medical Cloud Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-cloud-market • Smart Healthcare Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-healthcare-devices-market • Healthcare Chatbots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/healthcare-chatbots-market • eConsent In Healthcare Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/econsent-in-healthcare-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 