Mesotherapy Market projected to surpass US$1,010.339 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.72%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mesotherapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,010.339 million by 2030.The global mesotherapy market is experiencing significant growth as more and more people turn to non-invasive cosmetic procedures for their beauty needs.Mesotherapy is a minimally invasive procedure that involves injecting a combination of vitamins , minerals, and other nutrients into the skin to improve its appearance. It is commonly used for skin rejuvenation, hair loss treatment, and fat reduction. The procedure has gained popularity in recent years due to its effectiveness and minimal downtime compared to traditional surgical methods.The rise in demand for mesotherapy can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of invasive procedures, as well as the growing trend of natural and organic beauty products. Consumers are now more conscious about the ingredients used in their beauty treatments and are opting for safer and more natural alternatives.The market is also being driven by the availability of advanced mesotherapy devices and techniques. With the introduction of new technologies, such as needle-free mesotherapy and meso-rollers, the procedure has become more accessible and affordable for a wider range of consumers. Additionally, the growing number of trained professionals and clinics offering mesotherapy services has also contributed to the market's growth.As the demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures continues to rise, the mesotherapy market is expected to see even more growth in the coming years. With advancements in technology and increasing consumer awareness, the market is poised for further expansion. This presents a significant opportunity for companies operating in the mesotherapy market to capitalize on this growing trend and provide safe and effective solutions for consumers.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mesotherapy-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the mesotherapy market that have been covered are Koru Pharma Co. Ltd., Mesoskinline, Fusion meso, Filorga, Allergen, Teoxane, Toskani Cosmetics, among others.The market analytics report segments the mesotherapy market as follows:• By Product Typeo Injectableso Non-Injectables• By Applicationo Skin Rejuvenationo Fat Reductiono Hair Restorationo Others• By End-Usero Clinicso Dermatologistso Home Treatment Userso Spas and Wellness Centerso Hospitals• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Koru Pharma Co. Ltd.• Mesoskinline• Fusion meso• Filorga• Allergen• Teoxane• Toskani Cosmetics• Galderma Laboratories L.P.• Sunmax Biotech• Benev SkincareReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Radiotherapy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-radiotherapy-market • Proton Therapy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/proton-therapy-market • Phototherapy Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/phototherapy-equipment-market • Global Gene Therapy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-gene-therapy-market • Hydrotherapy Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hydrotherapy-equipment-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

