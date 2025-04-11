Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Treatment Market estimated to reach US$18.903 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.76%

The neurological disorder diagnostics treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% from US$14.340 billion in 2025 to US$18.903 billion by 2030.

The neurological disorder diagnostics treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% from US$14.340 billion in 2025 to US$18.903 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the neurological disorder diagnostics treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$18.903 billion by 2030.The global neurological disorder diagnostics treatment market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. This highlights the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic techniques and treatments for neurological disorders, driving the growth of the market.Neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis, affect millions of people worldwide and can have a significant impact on their quality of life. As the prevalence of these disorders continues to rise, the need for accurate and timely diagnosis becomes crucial. This has led to a growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools and treatments, driving the growth of the neurological disorder diagnostics treatment market.The report also highlights the increasing investment in research and development by key players in the market, leading to the development of innovative diagnostic techniques and treatments. This has not only improved the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis but also reduced the overall cost of treatment. Additionally, the rising awareness about neurological disorders and the availability of government initiatives and funding for their treatment are further contributing to the growth of the market.The neurological disorder diagnostics treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in North America and Europe, owing to the high prevalence of neurological disorders in these regions. However, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to experience substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques and the rising healthcare expenditure.As the demand for advanced diagnostics and treatments for neurological disorders continues to increase, the neurological disorder diagnostics treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This growth presents an opportunity for key players in the market to develop innovative solutions and expand their market presence. With the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, it is crucial to continue investing in research and development to improve the diagnosis and treatment of these disorders and ultimately improve the lives of those affected.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/neurological-disorder-diagnostics-treatment-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the neurological disorder diagnostics treatment market that have been covered are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher Sxcientific Inc., Masimo, among others.The market analytics report segments the neurological disorder diagnostics treatment market as follows:• By Type of Disordero Neurodegenerative Disorderso Neuromuscular Disorderso Spinal Disorderso Peripheral Nerve Disorder• By Technologyo Imaging Techniqueso In Vitro Diagnostic Techniques• By End-Usero Hospitals & Clinicso Diagnostic Centerso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• GE Healthcare• Siemens Healthcare• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Thermo Fisher Sxcientific Inc.• Masimo• Medtronic• Abbott LaboratoriesReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Tissue Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tissue-diagnostics-market • Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-in-vitro-diagnostics-market • Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-critical-care-diagnostics-market • Global Cancer Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cancer-diagnostics-market • Point of Care Diagnostic Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/point-of-care-diagnostic-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.