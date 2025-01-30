EAR Micro and Bragi Partner with Breggz to Create the World’s First Fully Wireless, Custom-Made Hearable

Breggz Logo EAR Micro Logo Bragi logo

The breggz Zohn-1 adapts to each user, delivering a new dimension of audio excellence integrated into a luxury hearable

Breggz Zohn-1 could not have been developed without our incredible EAR Micro and Bragi partners. Together, we've created the most advanced custom-fit, made-to-order wireless hearable in the world." — breggz founder Xander de Buisonjé

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breggz Hearables B.V. , a luxury technology company, B2B hearables development company EAR Micro LLC , and hearable operating systems pioneer Bragi , today announced a partnership to bring the breggz Zohn-1 to market. Zohn-1 is the world’s first audiophile-grade fully wireless custom-fit and exclusively made-to-order luxury in-ear monitor. The Zohn-1 combines top technology, craftsmanship and peerless design to deliver exceptional fit, acoustic fidelity and refined aesthetics, representing a new dimension of audio excellence.“Breggz Zohn-1 could not have been developed without our incredible partners at EAR Micro and Bragi,” said breggz founder Xander de Buisonjé. “Our vision for the breggz Zohn-1 was to create the most advanced custom-fit made-to-order wireless in-ear hearable in the world and to pack it with top-spec audio tech and a host of novel features never before seen in a custom-fit IEM.”The global hearables market was valued at $42.09Bn in 2023 and is estimated to reach $143.80Bn by 2032; a growing segment of this market will include luxury devices. The breggz Zohn-1’s professional-grade sound quality is designed to adapt to its owner’s hearing and auditory profile. Utilizing a built-in hearing test, Zohn-1 fine-tunes every frequency to match individual sensitivities and preferences, ensuring an exclusive, intimate listening journey.The immersive sound of the breggz Zohn-1 is the result of partnerships with EAR Micro and Bragi, both of whom bring over a decade apiece of expertise designing and developing advanced hearable devices for top global brands. The patented ‘one-box’ mini cartridge system from EAR Micro integrates the world’s smallest hearable circuitry into a universal package that can be easily ‘dropped into’ Zohn-1, giving customers complete control over all functions of the hearable, even without opening the app.Every pair of Zohn-1 is fully custom-molded to the exact contours of the individual’s ears through precise ear scans performed using an AI-powered and VR-enabled mobile app. The ear scans are converted into 3D print files.“Computers used to fill a room. EAR Micro builds them to fit inside your ears,” said Bear Clark, co-founder of EAR Micro. “Working with breggz and Bragi to create the Zohn-1 was an amazing opportunity. Once again, we’ve redefined the state-of-the-art by creating a product that challenges the industry to think differently about what you can do with micro-miniaturization, stunning sound quality, novel features and user interfaces, all while respecting consumers and our environment through evergreen repairability and upgradeability.”The Zohn-1 hearable is available for order in the U.S. and Europe for $2,200 or €1,973 (including shipping) via https://breggz.com , with an expected ship date of late Q1 2025.About EAR Micro LLCEAR Micro, LLC designs, engineers and produces impossibly small ear computers (hearables) with top-tier technical and acoustic performance in partnership with world-class brands. As a systems integrator in the B2B wearables and hearables IP development and engineering sector, EAR Micro licenses its IP, granted patents, and develops solutions for end-use brands seeking to introduce market-leading products while saving time and costs and mitigating risks.Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, the EAR Micro team includes designers and engineers with deep expertise in industrial design, engineering (electrical, mechanical and software), materials science, DFM optimization, UX development, safety testing and compliance certification, and production oversight. Email concierge@earmicro.com to request a press kit or more information, or learn more at https://earmicro.com About BragiBragi, headquartered in Munich, Germany, has evolved from a pioneering startup in 2013 to a leader in the AI headphone space. Renowned for creating smart devices that seamlessly integrate into users' lives, Bragi has driven the evolution of wearable technology.About BreggzBreggz Hearables B.V. is a luxury technology company and the creator of Zohn-1, the world’s first fully wireless, custom-made hearable that delivers unparalleled audio clarity, aesthetics, and a new dimension of audio excellence — all renewably integrated into a luxury product that can last for years to come. Zohn-1 is more than just an audio device — it’s a statement of innovation and individuality that offers an intimate, elevated and uncompromising listening experience. Unwired. Uncompromising. Unconfined. Step into a world where your music becomes a masterpiece.Founded in 2020, breggz is a privately held company based in Amsterdam. Follow breggz on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn, or learn more at https://breggz.com

