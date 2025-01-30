Nova Women’s Health Partners Debuts and Unites Leading Independent OB/GYN Practices in Georgia and Illinois

We are excited to announce the launch of Nova Women’s Health Partners and the addition of our founding practices. Our goal is to provide women with the highest quality of care.” — Will Randle, Chief Development Officer, NWHP

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova Women’s Health Partners (“NWHP”), a new platform for independent OB/GYN physicians, has officially launched in Georgia and Illinois. The platform brings together four highly respected practices – WomanCare and Women’s HealthFirst in Illinois and Midtown OB/GYN and Pink Monarch Breast Centers in Georgia– as founding partners. With more than 60 providers across the network, NWHP will support local practice growth through the addition of new providers and the development of critical ancillary and subspecialty services."The partnership between these practices aims to provide women with comprehensive and personalized healthcare services, including obstetrics, gynecology, and breast health. “We are excited to announce the launch of Nova Women’s Health Partners and the addition of our founding practices. Our goal is to provide women with the highest quality of care and empower them to make informed decisions about their health,” says Will Randle, Chief Development Officer, NWHP. “Each of the founding groups brings a best-in-class care program to women in their local markets, and we are excited to support the physicians as they look to grow their practices and expand their partnerships. We look forward to investing in additional programming and resources that allow us to support our patients, physicians, and hospital partners throughout our network.”The founding practices of NWHP have a long-standing reputation for excellence in women’s healthcare. With this new partnership, they are committed to continuing their legacy of providing compassionate and personalized care to women in Georgia and Illinois. Patients can expect the same level of care they have come to know and trust, with the added benefits of a larger network and enhanced resources.WomanCare and Women’s HealthFirstFor over 20 years, WomanCare and Women’s HealthFirst have been recognized as a leading provider in women’s healthcare throughout Chicago’s suburbs, delivering comprehensive services across seven clinic locations. From the practice’s early days, the WomanCare and Women’s HealthFirst’s physician partners have sought an opportunity to unite under one umbrella. The partnership between WomanCare, Women’s HealthFirst, and their affiliation with NWHP positions the combined group to execute a broader growth strategy, expand service offerings and infrastructure, and collaborate with other like-minded women’s health groups across Illinois and the greater Midwest region.Midtown OB/GYN and Pink Monarch Breast CentersLed by Dr. Serena Tidwell, Midtown OBGYN and Pink Monarch Breast Centers is a premier women’s health group and imaging center, providing best-in-class obstetrics and gynecology care to patients in Columbus, GA. Midtown OBGYN and Pink Monarch’s partnership with Nova Women’s Health Partners represented the initial platform investment for NWHP as they seek to develop the leading women’s health platform in the country.“We are very excited to partner with Nova Women's Health for the future growth of Midtown OBGYN. The Nova team stood out as we evaluated partnership opportunities - their deep experience, knowledge of women's health, and vision for platform growth are aligned with ours and made the partnership decision an easy one,” says Serena Tidwell, Founder, Midtown OBGYN and Pink Monarch Breast Center.All of these practices are accepting new patients.For more information, please visit their website at www.novawomenshealthpartners.com ###

