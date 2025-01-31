Top Growth Driver in the Autonomous Forklift Market 2025: E-Commerce Expansion Fuels Growth In The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The autonomous forklift market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $7.2 billion in 2024 to $7.97 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing demand for warehouse automation, labor shortages in material handling, the need for more efficient logistics, cost reductions through automation in industrial environments, and the rise of consumerism driven by online platforms.

How Big Is the Global Autonomous Forklift Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The autonomous forklift market size is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $12.77 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The anticipated growth during this period is driven by the expansion of e-commerce and fulfillment centers, increasing focus on safety in material handling operations, a shift toward greater interoperability in autonomous forklift systems, rising complexities in product handling, and a growing demand for smart logistics. Key trends in the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence in autonomous forklifts, the development of collaborative and swarm robotics for forklift fleets, the adoption of 5G technology for improved connectivity and communication, the use of LiDAR and computer vision for accurate navigation, and the customization of autonomous forklifts to suit various industries.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Autonomous Forklift Market?

The growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to drive the expansion of the autonomous forklift market in the future. E-commerce involves the buying and selling of goods and services or the transfer of money and data over an electronic network, primarily the Internet. Autonomous forklifts are crucial in automating e-commerce logistics, ensuring the precise and timely movement of goods, and contributing to the smooth and cost-efficient delivery of online orders.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Autonomous Forklift Market Share?

Major companies operating in the autonomous forklift market include Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, KAUP GmbH & Co., Kion Group AG, Lonking Machinery Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Autonomous Forklift Market Size?

Innovation in new products is a major trend gaining traction in the autonomous forklift market. Leading companies in the market are concentrating on creating technologically advanced products to enhance their competitive position.

How Is the Global Autonomous Forklift Market Segmented?

The autonomous forklift market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Indoor, Outdoor

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

3) By Navigation Technology: Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Vision Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, Other Navigation Technology

4) By Application: Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material handling, Logistics and Freight, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Indoor: Automated Guided Forklifts (AGF), Narrow Aisle Forklifts, Reach Trucks, Counterbalance Forklifts

2) By Outdoor: Outdoor Autonomous Forklifts, Heavy-Duty Forklifts, All-Terrain Forklifts, Yard Trucks

The Leading Region in the Autonomous Forklift Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the autonomous forklift market share in 2024. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Autonomous Forklift Market?

Autonomous forklifts are driverless machines that employ automated guided vehicles and system technologies. These forklifts are used for tasks like lifting, transporting, storing, and carrying loads in warehouses and other environments. Moreover, this equipment helps lower operational costs and enhance efficiency in warehouse operations.

