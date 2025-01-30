Outstanding County Court Clerk Magistrate Award, 2024

Awarded to: Marcie Goeden, Thurston County Court Clerk Magistrate

For over a year, Clerk Magistrate Marcie Goeden has not only ensured the smooth operation of her own court but also extended her unwavering support to Dodge County. Her assistance included accepting filings remotely, traveling to Dodge County for in-person support, and stepping into the role of Interim Clerk Magistrate all while maintaining high standards in her duties in Thurston County.

Goeden recently completed the 3rd cohort of the Clerk Magistrate Leadership Development Program, where her collaborative spirit and confidence in her leadership abilities were highly noted. When an unexpected vacancy arose in Dodge County, Goeden again agreed to serve as the interim Clerk Magistrate. Despite the challenges of transitioning from a one-person court office to supervising an office with six employees, she exhibited exemplary leadership by managing the staff, assisting in the hiring process, training new staff, and supporting the judges to ensure continued confidence in the court.

Goeden's willingness and readiness to support the county courts, whenever and wherever needed, exemplifies the true meaning of the Outstanding County Court Clerk Magistrate Award.

Exemplary performance by a County Court Clerk Magistrate is acknowledged through the Outstanding Clerk Magistrate Award. The honor is presented to those with a record of exceptional efficiency, superior performance, and dedication beyond standard expectations.