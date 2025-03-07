Nebraska Supreme Court Holds Argument Session at UNL College of Law

The Nebraska Supreme Court held their March 6, 2025, argument session at the University of Nebraska College of Law, giving students a firsthand look at the judicial process. The event marked the first law school argument session for newly appointed Justice Jason Bergevin.

During arguments, the justices heard four cases in the school's courtroom. Law students from the University of Nebraska and undergraduate students from Chadron’s Rural Law Opportunities Program attended. After the arguments, the justices participated in a question-and-answer session with students where they shared perceptions of the importance of well-written legal briefs, the importance of oral arguments, and the parameters of the authority of the Nebraska Supreme Court, offering valued lessons for future lawyers.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has been holding argument sessions at the law school since 1980, launching the tradition of providing students a chance to observe actual courtroom proceedings argued by professional attorneys in person at their college. Over the years, the program has become a key part of legal education in Nebraska. Bringing the state’s highest court to students helps bridge the gap between academic study and real-world legal practice.

Pictured: Nebraska Supreme Court’s newest justice, Jason Bergevin, takes his seat behind the bench at UNL College of Law.