Law Clerk Panel Joins Supreme Court Argument Session at UNL College of Law

Judge Riko Bishop of the Nebraska Court of Appeals organized a panel of law clerks to discuss the role and responsibilities of appellate clerks following the Nebraska Supreme Court’s annual argument session at the University of Nebraska College of Law on March 6, 2025.

The panel provided students with practical insights into the day-to-day duties of law clerks, helping them understand what to expect in the role. By sharing their experiences, panelists aimed to better prepare students for future clerkship opportunities.

Photo: Panelists for Nebraska College of Law include Tavia McAlister, clerk to Chief Justice Funke; Broc Stuhr clerk to Justice Stacy; Court of Appeals Judge Riko Bishop; Deena Keilany, public defender and former law clerk for Judge Bishop; Delaney Baumgartner, clerk to Judge Bishop; and, Chelsey Borchardt, clerk to Justice Cassel.