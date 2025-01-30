Mayasem and RINA Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Forge Future Cooperation

Signing Ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Mayasem and RINA.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RINA, a leading global engineering, inspection and certification company, and Mayasem, a strategic organization driving innovation in real estate, infrastructure, mobility, energy solutions, and urban resilience, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aboard the iconic Amerigo Vespucci vessel, marking the beginning of a promising collaboration.The MoU reflects the mutual recognition of both companies’ shared commitment to advancing key sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, energy, and urban development. The agreement establishes a framework for future cooperation between RINA and Mayasem across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, and Bahrain. The two companies will leverage their combined expertise, capabilities, knowledge, and networks to jointly pursue new business opportunities and projects throughout the region.Mayasem is leading one of the most advanced urban projects in the Middle East, located in Jeddah. Spanning 160 hectares, it features schools, universities, a fashion district, residential areas, healthcare facilities, and a mall. RINA is set to contribute its expertise in sustainable urban development and both companies expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration on the region’s growth and shared focus on sustainability and resilience in urban regeneration.The signing ceremony took place aboard the Amerigo Vespucci. The Vessel and the Villaggio Italia, the multi-year travelling mini expo of Made in Italy excellence, are now in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) till January 31st for the eighth and final appointment with the Villaggio Italia before entering the Mediterranean. The "Vespucci World Tour - Villaggio Italia" initiative brings around the world the culture, history, innovation, gastronomy, science, research, technology, industry that make Italy a great country, appreciated by the whole world. The initiative, promoted by the Minister of Defence of the Italian Government Guido Crosetto, is supported by twelve Ministries, together with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.Rayan Alamoudi, CEO of Mayasem, commented “Aligned with the kingdom vision 2030, this partnership marks an important step in Mayasem’s journey to drive innovation and sustainable growth across the Middle East. By combining our vision with RINA’s global expertise, we are paving the way for transformative projects that will redefine the region’s urban landscape, enhancing resilience, sustainability, quality of life, and lifestyle for future generations.”Saverio Scopelliti, Commercial Executive Vice President, at RINA said “We are excited to sign this agreement with Mayasem, as it opens the door to countless opportunities for mutual growth and success in the region. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of infrastructure, real estate, and urban development.”Ends-ABOUT - Mayasem embodies the evolution of city life and reflects the vision of HRH the Crown Prince's 2030! It combines a harmonious blend of inspiring buildings, embodying sustainability, technology, well-being, and lifestyle. This mixed-use development is a transformative project we are proud to be part of. Mayasem will be a vibrant and multifunctional part of Jeddah. Areas like Mayasem bring out the best in ourselves and others, in places where we can meet, work, and draw inspiration. Mayasem seamlessly integrates intimate green landscapes accessible to the public with buildings thoughtfully designed by leading architects to balance nature and innovation. It serves as proof of how a healthy balance between life and work can thrive in one place.ABOUT - RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2023 of 797 million euros, 5,800 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org Contacts:RINAGiulia Faravelli, Global Communication Executive Director, +39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo Ghiggini, Global Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director, +39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria Silvestri, International Media Relations Manager, +39 334 6539600/+44 7825 842731victoria.silvestri@rina.org

