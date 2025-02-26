Johnson Matthey invests in cutting-edge catalyst testing to drive FCC additives innovation

LONDON, FOREIGN, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Johnson Matthey unveils its state-of-the-art Advanced Cracking Evaluation (ACE) units and peripheral equipment purchased from Kayser Technology Inc (KTI) in 2024.• The new equipment is the benchmark for FCC (Fluid Catalytic Cracking) catalyst and additive selection and will strengthen JM’s technical and R&D capabilities at its Savannah, Georgia site.Johnson Matthey (JM) officially unveiled its state-of-the-art Advanced Cracking Evaluation (ACE) units and associated equipment acquired last year from Kayser Technology Inc., a leader in catalyst and additive testing. This multi-million-dollar investment is aimed at enhancing JM’s innovation capabilities in the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) additives space.John Kayser, President at Kayser Technology Inc., said: “JM’s investment in state-of-the-art testing technology at the Savannah lab is a direct commitment to the development of the next generation of FCC additives. JM’s new testing laboratory can isolate advancements with both greater certainty and higher resolution thus improving the pace of catalyst development and commercialization”.The acquisition of the new generation of ACE testing equipment represents a major leap forward in JM’s efforts to push the boundaries of FCC optimization, catalyst performance, and new product development. The groundbreaking impact of this investment was celebrated with a reception at JM’s Savannah plant.Key highlights of the ACE technology include:• Faster Innovation: The new ACE equipment will cut development timelines for new FCC additives, enabling faster innovation and enhanced performance for customers.• Higher Precision in Catalyst Optimization & Yield Prediction: Unparalleled data precision will optimize yields and efficiency for refiners.• Renewable Feedstock Processing: The upgraded ACE testing capabilities will also enable detailed analysis of renewable and circular feedstocks, an important area as refiners look at how to best process alternative feedstocks.• FCC Benchmarking and Customer Support: In-house benchmarking capabilities will help refiners adapt to market shifts in real-time, optimize FCC unit operation, and drive profitability in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.Joachim von Hoyningen-Huene, Managing Director, Catalysts at Johnson Matthey, said: “We are thrilled to have this equipment now onsite and fully operational. This advanced technology will boost our modern testing capabilities and allow us to provide faster support to refiners and empowering them to make informed decisions”.ENDSJohnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies. For over 200 years we've used advanced metals chemistry to tackle the world's biggest challenges.Many of the world's leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on our technology and expertise to decarbonise, reduce harmful emissions, and improve their sustainability.And now, as the world faces the challenges of climate change, energy supply and resource scarcity, we're actively providing solutions for our customers. Through inspiring science and continued innovation, we're catalysing the net zero transition for millions of people every day.For more information visit www.matthey.com For further informationJohnson Matthey:Email: jmpr@matthey.comTelephone: +44 207 269 8001

