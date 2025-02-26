Sparta Secures $42M Series B led by One Peak to Transform Commodity Trading with AI-Powered Insights and Collaboration

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparta, a market-leading provider of real-time intelligence for commodity traders, has secured $42 million in Series B funding led by One Peak, with continued backing from Singular and FirstMark. This investment fuels Sparta’s expansion beyond oil and gas, accelerating its vision to evolve from a data provider into a full-scale AI-powered trading platform – an industry-wide operating system that empowers traders with actionable intelligence and collaborative decision-making.A Vision Born From ExperienceFounded by former traders Felipe Elink Schuurman and Miles Moseley, Sparta was born out of first-hand frustration with the inefficiencies of commodity trading. For years, traders relied on fragmented data buried in endless spreadsheets, hoarding information as a competitive advantage. But today, success depends on real-time insights, seamless collaboration, and AI-driven analytics – not outdated spreadsheets and siloed data.Recognizing this shift, Sparta has revolutionised how traders, analysts, and risk managers access and act on data. With a robust history of automating global trading workflows, Sparta now sets its sights on harnessing AI to unlock predictive insights, optimise price and volume forecasting, and streamline decision-making for traders worldwide.“Today’s team-based incentives demand tools that turn isolated insights into collective alpha.”, said Felipe Elink Schuurman, CEO and Co-Founder of Sparta. “To maximise profits, traders need live, granular, customisable data. They also need an AI-powered operating system to analyse, visualise, collaborate, and ultimately help them build conviction”.Expanding Beyond Oil: The Next Era of Commodity TradingWith this latest funding round, Sparta is set to expand into new commodities beyond oil and gas, leveraging its cutting-edge technology to serve a broader market. The company aims to evolve from a traditional data vendor into a comprehensive trading intelligence platform that enables traders, analysts, and risk managers to collaborate, analyse data, and make real-time decisions within a seamless operating system. Additionally, Sparta will enhance its AI-driven capabilities to identify key market signals, uncover trade patterns, and improve price and volume forecasting, solidifying its position as the trusted AI co-pilot for the industry.A New Era of Trading Customisation, Collaboration and EfficiencyThe commodity trading industry is still reliant on legacy tools designed for a different era—one where individual traders thrived on data silos, secrecy, and fragmented knowledge. But the landscape has changed. Today, firms prioritize teamwork over individual performance. Information is no longer exclusive but widely accessible. Leading companies are racing to build centralized data platforms that foster real-time collaboration and decision-making.Sparta is answering this new demand. By transforming how traders access, share, and act on data, the company is not just solving today’s problems—it is setting the foundation for the future of commodity trading. With its AI-driven platform, Sparta aims to become the next financial data powerhouse, reshaping the industry in the same way that Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters redefined financial markets decades ago.“This funding is not just about growth—it’s about redefining the way the industry operates,” said Felipe Elink Schuurman. “We are building more than a platform; we are creating the intelligent infrastructure that will power the next generation of commodity trading.”"In One Peak, we’ve found the perfect partner to execute this vision. Throughout the funding process, we were thoroughly impressed by their deep expertise, strategic insight, and commitment to our vision. Their understanding of our industry and growth potential made them the clear choice to lead our Series B raise. We’re excited to partner with One Peak as we take Sparta to the next level."David Klein, Co-founder and Managing Partner at One Peak, commented, “We are thrilled to support Sparta in revolutionising commodities trading with AI-powered intelligence and insights for physical and paper trades. The world-class team at Sparta, led by Felipe and Miles, has built a truly innovative platform that doesn’t only solve today’s challenges but also positions Sparta at the forefront of the next AI-powered wave of trading technology.”“We’re excited to help accelerate Sparta’s dynamic growth and scale the platform across new markets. This investment aligns perfectly with our mission to back exceptional entrepreneurs in market-leading software businesses, and we have no doubt that Sparta will continue to redefine the commodities trading ecosystem.”-ENDS-About SpartaSparta is a leading provider of real-time market intelligence and analytics for global commodity traders. Our cutting-edge technology delivers actionable insights, price transparency, and data-driven decision-making tools, empowering traders to stay ahead in fast-moving markets. With a commitment to innovation and accuracy, Sparta serves a diverse client base, from independent traders to multinational corporations.For more information, visit www.spartacommodities.com or follow us on LinkedIn.About One PeakOne Peak is a leading growth equity firm with $2 billion in assets under management that invests in technology companies in the scale-up phase. One Peak provides growth capital, operating expertise, and access to its extensive network to exceptional entrepreneurs, with a view to help transform innovative and rapidly growing businesses into lasting, category-defining leaders. In addition to Sparta, One Peak’s investments include Akur8, Ardoq, Coro, Cymulate, DataGuard, Deepki, DocPlanner, Keepit, Lucca, Neo4j, Pandadoc, Spryker, and many more.To learn more, visit www.onepeak.tech About FirstMark CapitalFirstMark Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm based in New York City. Our mission is to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are changing the world by solving meaningful problems. We have built a deeply engaged community among the extraordinary teams in our network to spread ideas and opportunities. We are privileged to work alongside the founders of remarkable businesses like Pinterest, Shopify, Riot Games, InVision, Airbnb, and dozens more.Visit us at firstmarkcap.comAbout SingularSingular is an early-stage venture capital firm born in Europe, committed to empowering European founders with global ambitions, across all sectors, from Seed to Series B - with a strong focus on Series A companies. From our offices in London and Paris and a team of both investors and operators committed to supporting founders on critical topics, we strive to be strategic sparring partners to founders and their teams, delivering real value from day one through every stage of their growth journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.