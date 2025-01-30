Driving Plastic Circularity: Policy, Tech, and Consumer Collaboration at Go Circular Summit

Go Circular - Rotterdam

Leading brands, plastic producers, and recycling companies are gathering in Rotterdam (4-6 of March) to advance the circular economy for plastics.

the event's mission to help businesses navigate challenges and opportunities in the circular economy.” — Evnika Polovinkina, Managing Director, Globuc

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 6th annual Go Circular Business Summit will unite sustainability leaders from major brands—including Lego, Ikea, Adidas, Unilever, Estee Lauder, Mattel, Henkel, and Michelin - with leading recycling companies, service providers, and equipment suppliers.This focused event explores the business aspects of plastics circularity across the entire value chain, from brand owners to recycling companies.With a carefully curated size of 300 attendees, Go Circular creates an environment for meaningful interactions and genuine connections. The event offers a diverse agenda featuring speed networking, content streams, brainstorming groups, and a dedicated Start-up Village showcasing innovative solutions for sustainable packaging and materials.Speakers line-up:- Emmanuelle Maire, Head of Unit, European Commission- Carlos Monreal, CEO, Circular Resources- Joe Papineschi, Chairperson, Eunomia- Julie Pieters, EU Policy Affairs Manager, European Bioplastics- Jenny Reuber, Corporate Sustainability - Circular Economy, BASF- Delphine Largeteau, Sustainability Consulting Director, Schneider Electric- Stephane Fedou, VP Plastic Circular Economy, Axens- Delphine Close, Senior Public Affairs Manager, UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeThese speakers will share insights on trends, challenges, and opportunities in the plastics circular economy. Leading companies including Lummus Technologies, TOMRA, Interzero Plastics Recycling, and Schneider Electric will present practical case studies of their innovative solutions.Key organizations will address policy developments, with representatives from the European Commission, Alliance to End Plastic Waste, and Ellen MacArthur Foundation discussing regulatory changes affecting the plastics circular industry.Evnika Polovinkina, Managing Director of Globuc, the summit's organizer, emphasizes the event's mission to help businesses navigate challenges and opportunities in the circular economy.Building on the success of last year's Startup Competition at Go Circular, the 2025 conference introduces the Go Circular Startup Village . This initiative will host ten early-stage startups that aim to revolutionize plastic recycling and drive the transition to a circular economy.Registration for the summit is now open for both in-person and online attendance.For more information, visit the website: https://globuc.com/go-circular/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.