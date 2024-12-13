Go Circular Summit Gears Up for 2025: Tackling Plastic Waste and Building a Circular Future

The Go Circular Summit, a leading event dedicated to advancing the circular economy for plastics, returns for its 2025 edition.

ROTTERDAM, BELGIUM, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Go Circular Summit, a leading event dedicated to advancing the circular economy for plastics, returns for its 2025 edition. Set for March 4–6 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and investors to address plastic waste challenges and explore sustainable solutions.Navigating a Changing Landscape:The plastics industry is undergoing significant changes driven by new regulations, including the Global Plastics Treaty and PPWR. The 2025 Go Circular Summit will address these developments through collaboration and knowledge exchange in key areas:- Sustainable Design: Exploring innovative design principles to minimise waste and enhance recyclability.- Advanced Recycling Technologies: Highlighting cutting-edge solutions for chemical recycling and efficient plastic processing.- Circular Economy Strategies: Developing closed-loop systems and responsible resource management.Policy and Regulation: Examining the impact of new regulations and exploring collaborative solutions.- Uniting the Entire Plastic Value ChainGo Circular Summit brings together business professionals and leaders from across the plastic value chain—from brand owners and retailers to waste management companies, sorting facilities, recycling solution providers, and plastic producers."Here, we can develop the ecosystem for the emerging value chain, enabling us to achieve our goals at Michelin for sustainable raw materials. We acquire new knowledge, reaffirm our ideas, and gain fresh insights, making this process quite interesting," said Nadia Kachouri, Strategic Sustainable Partnership Manager at Michelin, who participated in Go Circular last year.This year's event features leading brand owners including Adidas, Estée Lauder, Henkel, Lego Group, Mattel, Michelin, Mondelez, Nike, and Aldi Süd (one of Europe's largest retailers), alongside (petro)chemical manufacturers such as Neste, BASF, Dow, and Eneos. Leading recycling technology providers—Interzero, Tomra, and Lummus Technologies—will share their latest developments. The European Commission, Alliance to End Plastic Waste, UNESDA, and EXPRA will discuss how industries are adapting to drive toward a circular future.A Platform for Innovation:The Go Circular Summit offers a unique platform for early-stage startups in the plastics circular economy space. Its prestigious Startup Village will showcase ten pioneering startups, providing them with:- Global Exposure: Present their solutions to a curated audience of decision-makers and potential investors.- Networking Opportunities: Connecting with industry leaders, key partners, and mentors to accelerate business growth.- Media Coverage: Gaining valuable media exposure to amplify their brand message and impact.- Industry Recognition: Competing for awards and recognition for their groundbreaking work.Driving Change Together:"It is a great meeting point for the industry!" stated Wolfgang Ringel, SVP Head of Public Affairs, Tomra, at the last Go Circular Summit in Cologne. "Highly qualified experts are everywhere, and the presentations are excellent. The conference is an amazing place for networking—you can meet experts from all sectors and stakeholder groups in one place, saving tremendous time."Learn More: Visit the Go Circular Summit website at https://globuc.com/go-circular/ for detailed information about the event, agenda, and speaker line-up.Apply for Startup Village: Early-stage startups are encouraged to apply at https://globuc.com/go-circular/startup-village/ Join the Conversation: Follow the Go Circular Summit and industry insights on the Go Circular LinkedIn page About the Go Circular Summit:The Go Circular Summit is a leading business event dedicated to fostering a circular economy for the plastics industry. By bringing together key players, the summit facilitates collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions to address plastic waste and build a more sustainable future.

