10 digital enablers for decarbonisation to watch in 2024

The Go Digital Energy team looked at the most inspiring solution providers helping companies digitalise and accelerate their transition toward net-zero energy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years, hundreds of amazing GreenTech projects have been launched. The Go Digital Energy conference team looked at the most inspiring solution providers that help companies digitalise and accelerate their transition toward net-zero energy.

This comprehensive overview includes innovative digital solutions for greenhouse gas emissions analytics, intelligent methane leak identification, AI visual inspection insights for solar and wind power systems, non-human turbine maintenance and much more.

Among the solutions listed in the report:

- High-resolution greenhouse gas emissions sensing & analytics by GHG SAT
- Intelligent methane leak identification by Kairos Aerospace
- Hydrogen reactor that weighs less than a bag of sugar by H2GO Power
- Automated green sector certification for hydrogen and e-fuels by Atmen
- AI visual inspection insights for solar and wind power systems by Scopito
- Wind Patterns Prediction by Windscape AI
- Non-human turbine maintenance by Aerones
- Tailored decarbonisation roadmaps by Zeigo
- Customised plan of decarbonisation by Plan A
- Flexible electricity by Piclo

The full report in PDF is available for download on the Go Digital Energy website https://globuc.com/digitalsolutions/digital-enablers-for-decarbonization/

Go Digital Energy is an annual business summit exploring actionable strategies focused on how digital and AI can help cut costs, improve efficiency, and reduce emissions. It unites energy professionals (oil and gas, renewables, utilities, and petrochemical producers) and the world’s leading technology experts.

The 8th edition of the summit will take place in Amsterdam from the 5th to the 6th of June with the support of leading technology companies like Schneider Electric, SLB, GHG SAT, Cognite and more.

Elmira Gabidullina
Globuc
+44 7946 455250
email us here
