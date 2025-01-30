Sweden and Colombia sign law enforcement agreement

On 28 January, Sweden signed a bilateral law enforcement agreement with Colombia during Maria Malmer Stenergard’s visit to Colombia.

On behalf of the Government, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard signed a bilateral law enforcement agreement at a ceremony in Bogotá on 28 January together with Colombia’s Minister of Justice Ángela María Buitrago and Minister of National Defence Iván Velásquez.

The agreement aims to increase cooperation between Sweden and Colombia in the fight against cross-border organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking and cybercrime. It also paves the way for increased information exchange, cooperation on capacity building and the exchange of experiences.

“Organised crime is a cross-border problem that requires international cooperation with our partners around the world. The Government looks forward to working together with Colombia in this area of vital importance to both our countries,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

This cooperation agreement that we have now concluded with Colombia is essential to further strengthening our agencies’ efforts to combat serious crime. It’s widely acknowledged that drug smuggling, especially of cocaine, helps finance serious organised crime that severely undermines individuals’ sense of security and integrity, and which is also a systemic threat to our free and open society as a whole. Cross-border problems demand cross-border solutions, and this cooperation is a key part of that,” says Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer.

The law enforcement agreement is part of the bilateral partnership agreement between Sweden and Colombia signed in June 2024 by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and President of Colombia Gustavo Petro, during his visit to Sweden.