The construction sector in Canada will reach a turnover of close to $395 billion in 2025

Sarens AC 220 crane

Sarens has worked with Superior Boiler on the maintenance of a residential building in Ontario for the installation of a new, more efficient power generator.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The construction sector in Canada will begin its recovery in 2025, reaching a turnover that, according to the consulting firm Statista, will reach 395 billion dollars and grow to 445 billion in 2028. This recovery will also go hand in hand with an increase in home sales, which, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), will rise by 8.6% this year, with British Columbia and Ontario leading the country. Sarens , world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport and crane rental services, is currently consolidating its position as a key player in this new green trend by contributing its experience and machinery to the maintenance of residential buildings in Canada. Sarens worked recently with Superior Boiler on the installation of a new, cleaner and more efficient energy generator in a building in Mississauga, Toronto, weighing close to 5,000 lbs.For this task, Sarens moved an AC220-5 full CWT with full boom crane unit from its Cambridge facility to Hanson Road after carefully assessing the needs of the job and the environment in which it was to be carried out. This took into account the difficulties encountered in obtaining the necessary permits to place the crane in the area to provide the 185 ft radius required to lift the generator to over 120 ft.According to Patrick McMonage, Sarens crane supervisor, “The need to affect as little as possible the traffic on Hanson Road, one of Missiauga's busiest streets, and the implementation of important safety measures to avoid any damage to either the load we were lifting or the environment itself were major challenges for this project. However, great communication with Superior Boiler and the high professional skills of our team allowed for the quick restoration of power to the building. We thank our client for their trust and look forward to continuing to work together on energy maintenance projects in our country.”Both the construction of new homes and the maintenance and improvement of existing ones are also facing a new focus on efficiency and the use of more environmentally friendly materials. A trend that is present worldwide - the IMF forecasts that the green building materials market size will reach $823 billion in 2032 compared to $265 billion in 2021 - and that in Canada will be one of the constants for the sector in 2025.Sarens has extensive experience in the Canadian construction industry and on similar projects internationally. Among others, Sarens has recently worked on a social housing complex with rooftop railing installation for YMCA Toronto, or on Toronto's Finch West Station project, installing 30 precast ceiling panels of 3.25 tons each below ground level. Sarens was also able to contribute to the renovation of Union Station, where the team carried out the lifting and subsequent installation of several 9.4-ton iron girders for the flying garden connecting the station's north and south towers.

