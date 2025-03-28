Employment in the construction sector will grow by more than 5.5% in Australia by 2025

Sarens works in Australia

Sarens is a strategic ally for the growth of the construction sector in Australia thanks to its ability to offer the right machinery for any project

Using the right machinery at the right time, our team contributes from the very first minute to the sustainability and profitability of each project in which we participate” — Isabella Burke, Sarens Regional Manager for Oceania

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The construction sector has become one of the main pillars of the Australian economy, to which it contributes more than 360 billion dollars annually, approximately 9% of the country's GDP, according to the Australian Industry and Skills Committee. Thus, this sector will employ more than 1.3 million people in the country by 2025, an increase of 5.5% over last year. Sarens , world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport and crane rental services, has established itself in recent years as one of the main strategic allies of the country's construction sector thanks to its responsiveness, which includes the ability to mobilize any type of advanced machinery globally to meet any need of its customers, regardless of the size of the project, its location or specific requirements.Thus, part of this growth will be due to the critical infrastructure construction drive plan promoted by the Australian government, which has set aside more than 120 billion Australian dollars for the development of strategic projects throughout the country over the next 10 years, although the main volume of investment is expected to be concentrated over the course of this year.In fact, in recent years, Sarens has specialized in supporting lifting, jacking and shifting projects, where it has been able to contribute to the installation of bridge sections or tunnel boring machines (TBM) that otherwise could not have been used for the construction of critical infrastructures. All this thanks to a complete range of machinery consisting of SPMTs (Self-Propelled Modular Trailers), SPTs (Self-Propelled Trailers), gantry and jacking systems such as the SPL 1000, CS250, CS1000, as well as heavy duty transport trucks, and cranes up to 700T.According to Isabella Burke, Sarens Regional Manager for Oceania, “The construction sector in Australia is experiencing a momentous time, both in terms of economic growth and dedicated jobs. The Sarens team, thanks to its high level of expertise and the geographical mobility of our machinery fleet, will continue to support the sector, making it possible to use the right machinery at the right time, contributing from the very first minute to the sustainability and profitability of each project in which we participate and to the reduction of execution times”.Sarens has extensive experience in the development of projects of strategic importance for Australia. It has participated in the Botany Rail between Mascot and Botany duplication works carried out by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), or in the construction of the expansion of the Cockburn Cement plant in Kwinana, among others.

