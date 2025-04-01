U.S. could lose $150 billion over the next 10 years in visa wait times alone

Identy.io finger verification solution

Biometric, which will be key to facilitating traveler identification at airports, hotels and resorts, will handle 5.6 trillion transactions by 2028

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the coming years, the USA will face one of the greatest challenges in its history in terms of visitor arrivals, which will stress its ability to process and approve visas for millions of people in record time without causing significant delays or endless queues at verification points. According to the US Travel Association's Commission on Seamless and Secure Travel, the losses that could be incurred in waiting times alone in the granting of entry visas for the 39 million visitors expected over the next 10 years are estimated at more than $150 billion.In this context of maximum demand, Identy.io , leading international company in touchless biometric identification and digital credential management solutions, has just renewed and updated its contactless biometric identity verification solutions with passive liveness, both through fingerprint and facial recognition, with the aim of contributing to facilitate the procedures and reduce the waiting times required for the verification of identity credentials at the pre-check in airports, during boarding in airplanes, or on arrival at destination. By storing all their personal information on their cell phone, users can carefully choose what they need to share and with whom at any given moment, with secure, fast and reliable access to their credentials when they need them, without the need for a reliable Internet connection.The U.S. borders will begin to increase in stress as the world's premier golf event, the 2025 Ryder Cup, takes place. This will be followed by the 2025 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring in more than 3.5 million visitors in just one month, with an expected economic impact of $2.48 billion in direct spending, plus additional spending up to $3.5 billion. In 2028, the Olympic and Paralympic Games will take place in Los Angeles, hosting more than 1.5 million visitors, with an expected economic impact of more than $11 billion.The US Travel Association is therefore calling for a review and update of the methods currently used for granting entry visas to avoid bottlenecks at identity verification points. In this regard, biometric technology is expected to undergo a major boost in the coming years to meet this requirement. In fact, according to the study “Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report” presented by Acuity Market Intelligence, it is expected that 5.6 trillion biometric transactions will be carried out by 2028 to identify users during their travels, in hotels or resorts, with an estimated value of more than $315 billion worldwide. The USA will be one of the most active countries in this regard, accounting for approximately 35% of the global market share.Unlike other biometric verification solutions already on the market, Identy.io's new alternatives incorporate a new layer of security by verifying the user's identity in a way that is virtually impossible to replicate. All this, from the user's cell phone, which can be provided with user-friendly solutions for pre-verification against the formalities required to apply for access to the country, thus reducing time and congestion at entry points. Government entities also find in these solutions an ally against identity theft and impersonation, since they can verify, from a mobile terminal, the identity of suspicious travelers, reducing dependence on centralized databases, which speeds up these procedures and improves their own security. The end user's data privacy is also enhanced by Identy.io's biometric verification solutions, as they maintain strict control over what information is being shared at any given moment, thus protecting against identity theft and forgery, as well as the malicious use of critical personal information.All of this at a time when fraud and attempts at identity theft and impersonation continue to grow in the country. According to the latest Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report, released March 10th, U.S. consumers reported fraud losses of more than $12.5 billion in 2024, up 25% from 2023. In addition, more than 1.1 million reports of identity theft and impersonation were recorded in 2024 through the IdentityTheft.gov platform, adding risk to the massive grant of entry visas that the country will experience in the coming years.According to Jesús Aragón, CEO of Identy.io, “we are fully aware of the challenge for border management agencies to verify that the person in front of them is who they say they really are, and to decide in a matter of minutes if they are eligible or not to enter the country. Our identity verification solutions with liveness aim to make this process faster, more cost-effective from an economic point of view, but without forgetting simplicity, effectiveness and security for the end user”.Identy.io's biometric identification fingerprint solution meet the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) digital identity management strategic guidelines by supporting eKYC (Electronic Know Your Client) processes and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) frameworks, as well as complying with the ISO 30107-3 standard for liveness, ensuring its security and accuracy.Identy.io is already working with some of the world's public institutions in the development and implementation of different alternatives for user identity validation using touchless biometric technology, reducing the time and cost of implementation. According to Aragón, ‘with our proprietary technology and our experience as founding members of the FIDO Alliance, Identy.io is consolidating its position as a leading player in advance travel authorizations in the US. We remain firmly committed to the US border control institutions through our pioneering biometric technology development’.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.