Papua New Guinea's construction sector could exceed $2.5 billion in investment by 2025

Sarens' new Mac25 Franna Crane

Sarens PNG confirms itself as a strategic partner of the construction industry in Papua New Guinea by reinforcing its crane fleet with a Mac35 Franna unit.

We are confident that our efforts to provide the best support to our customers will help us to continue to establish ourselves in Papua New Guinea as a benchmark for competitiveness and responsiveness” — Isabella Burke, Sarens Regional Manager for Oceania

PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Papua New Guinea's construction sector faces a pivotal year for growth and expansion in 2025. Thus, according to data from the Papua New Guinea Builders Association, investment in the country's construction sector is expected to exceed 2.5 billion dollars -equivalent to approximately 102 billion Kina-, which will be especially concentrated in mining and oil and gas expansion projects -approximately 40% of investment, according to World Bank studies-, followed by the development of transport infrastructure -35%- and urban development and housing -15%-.In this context of maximum demand for the construction sector, Sarens , world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport and crane rental services, and its Sarens PNG division, are consolidating their position as strategic leaders in the sector thanks to their fleet of cranes and their international experience, which allows them to adapt to any project, regardless of its size. Sarens has recently added a Mac25 Franna crane to its fleet to meet the needs of its customers in the region, especially in mining, oil&gas, construction and industrial projects.This growth in investment will not only have a positive impact on infrastructure and housing construction - the country's population is expected to exceed 9.5 million this year - but will also have a major impact on the country's overall growth, as its GDP is expected to rise from $31.55 billion (approximately 126.2 billion Kina) by the end of 2024 to $32.37 billion (approximately 129.48 billion Kina) by the end of 2025.The new Franna crane added to Sarens’ fleet has a maximum load capacity of 25 tons at 1.4 radius; 14.8 tons at 3m radius, and 1.8 tons at 15.7m radius. In addition, it incorporates an 18m hook height with an unique boom head design that maximises clearance, and Superlift (SL) option, increasing capacity by up to 30% with a low-slung counterweight.According to Isabella Burke, Sarens Regional Manager for Oceania, ‘Sarens PNG has been increasing its presence in Papua New Guinea in recent years to meet the growing demand for specialised services from our customers. The new Mac25 Franna crane joins our comprehensive fleet, which already includes cranes ranging from 40 to 250 tons, with which we can tackle any project, no matter how demanding. We are confident that our efforts to provide the best support to our customers will help us to continue to establish ourselves in Papua New Guinea as a benchmark for competitiveness, quality of service and responsiveness’.Sarens PNG has been present in Papua New Guinea since 2023, when it created a Joint Venture with Trans Wonderland LTD (TWL), the country's leading integrated transport and logistics company. Its availability of advanced machinery, not only in terms of cranes, but also in SPMTs (Self-Propelled Modular Trailers), gantry cranes, jacking systems, barges and tower systems, has since enabled it to establish itself as a benchmark player in the industry, and key to its growth.

