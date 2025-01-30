Jobma Wins SourceForge's Winter 2025 Top Performer Award

Jobma has been recognized with SourceForge’s Winter 2025 Top Performer Award in the video interviewing category.

This acknowledgment motivates us to keep pushing forward and find new innovative ways to improve the hiring experience.” — Krishna Kant

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma, an AI-powered video interviewing platform , announces that it has received SourceForge ’s Winter 2025 Top Performer Award in the video interviewing category. SourceForge, the world’s largest software review and comparison website, recognizes products that consistently receive outstanding user reviews. This achievement places Jobma among the top 10% of highly rated products on the platform.The SourceForge Top Performer Award is given to companies that consistently demonstrate quality and earn positive feedback from users. Jobma’s recognition in the video interviewing category highlights the platform’s commitment to offering an intuitive, engaging experience for recruiters and candidates alike.Jobma maintained strong ratings and was ranked among the best platforms in the SourceForge community. Fewer than 10% of the 100,000 products listed on the platform achieve this level of recognition, emphasizing the trust Jobma has built with its customers.Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma stated, “We’re honored to receive this recognition and grateful for the trust our users place in us. This acknowledgment motivates us to keep pushing forward and find new innovative ways to improve the hiring experience.”Jobma helps organizations improve the hiring process by enhancing quality, reducing time-to-hire, and increasing efficiency. With tools like one-way video interviews, AI-driven insights, automated scheduling, and seamless integrations with enterprise ATS platforms, Jobma makes it easier for businesses to recruit top talent while providing a better candidate experience.Logan Abbott, President at SourceForge, said “It’s my pleasure to award the Winter 2025 Top Performers on SourceForge. Jobma has been named a Top Performer this Winter in the Video Interviewing category, and their outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers.”This recognition from SourceForge strengthens Jobma’s position as a trusted partner for companies looking for innovative and reliable hiring solutions.About SourceForgeSourceForge is the largest software comparison platform, serving nearly 20 million users each month. The site provides user reviews, product comparisons, and software guides to help businesses find the right tools for their needs and budget. As the go-to place for software evaluation, SourceForge offers products across a variety of categories and industries.About JobmaJobma is an AI-powered video interviewing platform that simplifies recruitment for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by over 3,000 customers across more than 50 countries, Jobma streamlines hiring by offering seamless integrations with popular HR tools including Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), while improving employer branding and candidate experience. Jobma is committed to privacy and security, being SOC Type II certified and fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.For more information about Jobma, please visit www.jobma.com Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

