Jobma Partners with OnGrid to Streamline Background Verification and Enhance Hiring Efficiency

Jobma and OnGrid have formed a partnership to streamline hiring by combining AI video interviews with seamless background verification.

Jobma’s partnership with OnGrid reflects our shared vision of creating efficient, secure, and seamless recruitment workflows.” — Krishna Kant

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma , a leading AI video interviewing platform, has joined forces with OnGrid , a trusted background verification provider, to make hiring smoother, faster, and more secure. This partnership brings together Jobma’s AI video interviews and OnGrid’s reliable background checks, helping businesses confidently assess candidates and make data-backed hiring decisions—all in one place.The integration allows organizations to confidently verify candidates’ credentials, streamline their hiring process, and make faster, data-backed hiring decisions. This partnership is poised to enhance recruitment efforts for large businesses and enterprises alike.“With this integration, we’re transforming the hiring experience for our customers,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “Recruiters can now seamlessly verify candidate credentials while assessing their skills and fit through video interviews. It’s a win-win for efficiency and hiring confidence.”OnGrid’s platform offers comprehensive background screening services, including identity verification, criminal record checks, employment history verification, address verification, and more. This, combined with Jobma’s AI-driven video interview technology, will enable recruiters to assess not only candidates’ qualifications but also their skills and cultural fit—all within a single, unified platform.Piyush Peshwani, Co-founder of OnGrid and eLockr, added, "We're excited to join hands with Jobma to enhance hiring processes for clients by integrating OnGrid's robust background verification services with Jobma's innovative AI video interviewing platform. This partnership reflects our shared vision of creating efficient, secure, and seamless recruitment workflows. Together, we aim to empower organizations with tools that drive better hiring decisions while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and compliance!"What This Means for Employers- One-Stop Hiring Solution: Automate interviewing and background checks within a single platform.- Faster Hiring Decisions: Reduce delays with quick, automated verification processes.- Data-Driven Confidence: Make informed hiring choices backed by verified credentials and candidate assessments.- Global Hiring Made Easy: Jobma and OnGrid support international recruitment, ensuring seamless hiring across borders.This integration is available immediately for all Jobma clients, making it easy to incorporate OnGrid’s background verification services into existing hiring workflows.About OnGridOnGrid is a digital trust platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to make background verification faster, digital, and cost-effective. Its platform enables businesses to verify employees and contractors, mitigating risk and ensuring compliance. From criminal records to employment history, OnGrid offers businesses the tools they need to make informed, secure hiring decisions. Beyond hiring, OnGrid also facilitates verification in scenarios such as loan disbursal, insurance offerings, and rental agreements.About JobmaJobma is an AI video interviewing platform designed to help businesses streamline their hiring process and find the right talent efficiently. With pre-recorded video and audio interviews, candidate assessments, and seamless integrations, Jobma simplifies recruitment for companies of all sizes. Its user-friendly interface and robust integration support ensure a seamless experience. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified and fully compliant with GDPR and CCPA, ensuring the highest standard of security and privacy.For more information about Jobma and integrations, visit https://www.jobma.com/marketplace

