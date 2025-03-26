Jobma Recognized as Momentum Leader and Grid Leader in G2’s Spring 2025 Report

Jobma secures Momentum Leader and Grid Leader awards in G2's Spring 2025 Report, showcasing its impact in transforming modern hiring processes.

We are honored that our customers’ feedback has positioned Jobma as a Grid Leader and Momentum Leader on G2.” — Krishna Kant

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma , a leading AI video interviewing platform, announced today that it has been awarded Momentum Leader and Grid Leader accolades in the G2 Spring 2025 report. These recognitions reflect the trust the customers place in Jobma and reinforce its standing as a top-tier solution in video interviewing.G2 is the world’s largest software marketplace, where businesses review and compare solutions to find the best fit for their needs. Every quarter, it evaluates platforms based on real user feedback, looking at factors like ease of use, customer support, and overall market presence. To earn these titles, Jobma had to stand out across multiple categories, proving its value to hiring teams worldwide. These criteria ensure that only the most impactful and reliable platforms earn recognition.The Grid Leader and Momentum Leader recognitions highlight Jobma’s strong market presence, customer satisfaction, and innovation in video interviewing. By excelling in G2’s key evaluation metrics, Jobma has validated its role in helping businesses scale their hiring processes with AI-powered efficiency.“We are honored that our customers’ feedback has positioned Jobma as a Grid Leader and Momentum Leader on G2,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “As we continue to innovate, we remain dedicated to helping businesses scale efficiently and create seamless candidate experiences. We are deeply grateful for the trust and partnership of our customers.”Jobma helps companies streamline their hiring process with features like one-way video interviews, AI-assisted screening, automated scheduling, and built-in anti-cheating measures. With these latest recognitions, Jobma continues to establish itself as a top choice for businesses looking to hire the best talent efficiently.About G2G2 is a leading software marketplace where businesses discover, review, and select the best software solutions. With over 100 million users annually, it aggregates real customer feedback to generate quarterly reports that rank software based on key factors such as user satisfaction, market presence, and feature capabilities. Employees from Fortune 500 companies and top tech firms rely on G2’s insights to make informed purchasing decisions.About JobmaJobma is an AI video interviewing software trusted by recruiters and HR teams worldwide. It streamlines hiring processes with video and audio interviews, assessments, and seamless team collaboration. Jobma is recognized for its user-friendly interface, ethical AI features, and powerful integrations. Its global reach ensures organizations can efficiently hire top talent while delivering a consistent and positive candidate experience at scale.For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com . To see what users are saying about Jobma on G2, visit www.g2.com/products/jobma/reviews Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

