Medlab Middle East set to open next week with groundbreaking innovations

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 24th edition of Medlab Middle East will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 3-6 February. Themed ‘Empowering today’s medical labs for tomorrow’s future’, the event will feature over 800 exhibitors from 40 countries, with 20,000 visitors expected to explore the latest technology and updates for the laboratory industry.

The upcoming edition will build on the success of Medlab Middle East 2024 when the event generated an estimated business value of USD670 million (AED2.46 billion), fueling medical laboratory growth across the Middle East and beyond. The event will feature the most prominent names in the industry, with key exhibitors showcasing their innovations including Snibe, PureLab, World Data Exchange, Merck and Abbott.

“The 2025 edition of Medlab Middle East promises to be a landmark event which spotlights cutting-edge advancements and sustainable practices in laboratory medicine. The event offers a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse range of companies and professionals in the medical laboratory industry, opening doors to new networks and opportunities for growth,” said Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare.

UAE TV and Radio personality Kris Fade will be the Master of Ceremonies for the opening of Medlab Middle East and will also host the opening plenary session which will feature global health experts including Professor Nicaise Ndembi, Deputy Director-General International Vaccine Institute, Africa Regional Office, Kigali, Rwanda and Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Vice President - Global Health Strategy, United Nations Foundation, USA.

The world’s only multidisciplinary congress in the medical laboratory industry, the Medlab Middle East Congress returns with 12 CME-accredited conferences in Lab Management, Clinical Chemistry, Lab Quality, Haematology, Clinical Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Blood Transfusion Medicine and Cellular Therapy, Histopathology, Lab Sustainability and Immunology. A new Lab Automation conference will debut this year, designed to explore the transformative impact of automation and IT workflows on laboratory operations.

The Congress will feature 150 local and international speakers and 60 VIP guests and is expected to draw over 4,000 delegates from the medical and laboratory fields. Key topics explored at the event include ‘The role of laboratory leadership to prepare laboratories for outbreak detection’, ‘Advances in stem cell therapy’ and ‘The past and the future for biomedical sciences and career options for the next generation’.

Medlab Middle East 2025 will introduce two new leadership forums dedicated to women’s health and precision medicine. The Women’s Health Leadership Forum will be held on the opening day of Medlab Middle East and aims to enhance women’s health through laboratory diagnostics. The event will showcase cutting-edge innovations, address key challenges and uncover collaboration opportunities that will enhance diagnostic capabilities for addressing women’s health needs.

The Women’s Health Leadership Forum will open with an inaugural address from Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Former Minister in the Government of the UAE and will be chaired by is Dr Kadria Sayed, Consultant in Anatomical and Clinical Pathology and Chief of the Pathology and Laboratory Department at the American Hospital in Dubai. She will be joined by highly regarded experts in the field, including Dr. Rita Nayar, Vice Chair of Education and Faculty Development and Director of Cytopathology in the Department of Pathology and a Professor of Pathology (Cytopathology) in Medical Education at Northwestern University.

The Precision Medicine Leadership Forum aims to offer insights from top experts in precision medicine, fostering a dialogue around cutting-edge innovations in genetics, personalised healthcare and new targeted therapies shaping the future of patient care. The programme will include sessions on how genetic data is being integrated into treatment plans and the impact of precision medicine on improving patient care, among several other key topics in the precision medicine field.

The forum will feature precision medicine experts, including Dr Karolina Kobus, Chief Scientific Officer of Lifespan Group; Dr Hamad Yaseen Ali, Associate Professor, Genomic Medicine Health Sciences Centre, Kuwait University; and Dr Said Ismail, President of Qatar Precision Health Institute.

Also new for the 2025 edition, the Global Lab Leaders Breakfast Forum on 4 February will unite Medlab portfolio global advisers, scientific chairs, international partners and stakeholders in an exclusive, invitation-only dialogue, concentrating on topics that are crucial to advancing laboratory practices worldwide.

On the following day, the GCC Lab Leaders Breakfast Forum will gather officials, experts, and specialists from both public and private sector laboratories, as well as national standardisation bodies across the GCC region. The event aims to foster collaboration and open dialogue on critical topics, including laboratory management, quality assurance, and proficiency testing.

On 6 February, the ABCHealth Session at Medlab Middle East will explore the transformative role of AI and advanced technologies in reshaping diagnostic business models across Africa. The session will be led by Dr Mories Atoki, CEO, African Business Coalition for Health (ABC Health), with the keynote address delivered by Professor Hatem Mostafa Elgabaly, Former Minister of Health, Egypt.

Medlab Middle East will showcase the latest innovations and technologies across eight dynamic product categories, which include Disposables and Consumer Goods, Emergency Medicine, Imaging and Diagnostics, Healthcare and General Services, IT, Laboratory, Medical Equipment and Devices and Pharma and Nutrition.

The event will be held in Hall 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Za’abeel Halls 1-7.



