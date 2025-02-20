Eureeca broadens international investment access, strengthening UAE IPO market

Sam Quawasimi, Co-CEO and Co-founder, Eureeca

We are committed to democratising investment access by offering a simplified, transparent, compliant and efficient process for international, regional and local investors to participate in UAE IPOs.” — Sam Quawasmi, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Eureeca

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eureeca, a UAE-headquartered and multi-regulated digital investment platform, underscored its position as a leading gateway for international investors looking to access high-profile UAE IPOs, following the successful facilitation of investment in Lulu Group’s IPO. Eureeca is accelerating participation in the UAE's rapidly growing IPO landscape, which is predicted to be worth US$6 billion in 2025, including the much-anticipated Etihad Airways IPO expected in 2025.

The Lulu Group IPO raised gross proceeds of US$1.72 billion in 2024, with overwhelming demand leading to oversubscription by more than 25 times across all tranches. International and regional individual and institutional investors showed unprecedented interest via Eureeca, with 55% of the platforms’ total Lulu Group IPO subscriptions coming from international investors, spanning 14 countries and 25 nationalities.

Lulu Group also witnessed thousands of local subscribers across all subscription channels, including local banks and brokerage houses.

Sam Quawasmi, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Eureeca said: “Lulu Group’s IPO demonstrated the power of Eureeca’s technology in providing seamless and secure online access to high-growth opportunities in the region. We are committed to democratising investment access by offering a simplified, transparent, compliant and efficient process for international, regional and local investors to participate in UAE IPOs.”

International investors can use their mobile phones to view IPOs available for subscription and invest with ease; negating the need for paperwork and stamps at government entities to create a National Investor Number (NIN). Investors can subscribe using bank transfer or card payment.

When investors want to sell their shares, they can do so through three clicks via Eureeca’s platform, omitting the need for a trading account with a local broker.

The growing demand for UAE IPOs reflects the region’s economic diversification, robust capital markets, and increasing foreign investor interest. The IPO pipeline for 2025 remains strong, with key industry players including Etihad Airways, which has been widely reported in the media, Dubizzle, Five Holdings, and Alpha Data, potentially going public.

“International customers, fans and employees of the anticipated Etihad Airways IPO can participate seamlessly and competently through Eureeca’s end-to-end solution, developed for international, regional and local investors,” Quawasmi added.

Eureeca is a multi-regulated, cross-continental digital investment platform with 55,000 users across 72 countries. The company's recent strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) offers direct access to IPOs on the ADX, with other markets and exchanges to follow.

The app provides investors with IPO opportunities in multiple countries and the ability to make a portfolio of private growth companies and launch other asset classes in various geographies.

For more information, please visit https://eureeca.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.