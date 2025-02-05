Informa Markets unveils WHX Labs Dubai, marking a new era for laboratory innovation

Solenne Singer, Vice President, Informa Markets, at the WHX Labs launch

Medlab Middle East is rebranding to WHX Labs Dubai, marking the beginning of a new journey that reflects 24 years of success in the laboratory industry

WHX Labs Dubai represents the evolution of the laboratory industry into a global force for scientific advancement.” — Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the second day of Medlab Middle East, Informa Markets officially announced the exhibition’s rebranding to WHX Labs Dubai, underscoring a transformative vision for connecting people, businesses, governments and innovators across borders.

The name World Health Expo (WHX) unifies Informa's healthcare events around the world to better facilitate connection and collaboration under a single brand. WHX Labs Dubai will build on Medlab Middle East’s 24 years of success, connecting more than half a million healthcare professionals in nine countries across four continents. By consolidating each event within the Informa Markets Healthcare portfolio, WHX aims to amplify their impact, fostering greater innovation, stronger connections and transformative progress within the healthcare ecosystem.

Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said: “WHX Labs Dubai represents the evolution of the laboratory industry into a global force for scientific advancement – an exciting future driven by international collaboration, technological breakthroughs, and innovation from around the world.

"This new identity highlights Dubai's essential role as a hub for laboratory innovation and reinforces the city's lasting impact on the industry's advancement. By establishing WHX Labs Dubai, we reaffirm our commitment to driving progress in the sector while honouring Dubai’s dynamic ecosystem, which continues to foster cutting-edge scientific discovery and development."

Elsewhere on day two at Medlab Middle East, the inaugural Precision Medicine Leadership Forum was held, offering insights from top experts in precision medicine from around the region. The forum aims to foster a dialogue around cutting-edge innovations in genetics, personalised healthcare and new targeted therapies shaping the future of patient care.

Advancements in precision medicine are transforming patient care by integrating genetic data into treatment plans, enabling healthcare providers to develop personalised solutions tailored to individual genetic profiles. Innovations in targeted therapies are revolutionising treatment approaches by focusing on specific genetic markers, leading to more effective and customised treatments. This shift not only improves patient outcomes but also reduces adverse drug reactions, enhancing overall treatment effectiveness and paving the way for a new era of personalised healthcare.

Moderated by Karolina Kobus, Lifespan Group, the opening panel discussion of the Precision Medicine Leadership Forum explored how genetic data can be harnessed for personalised treatment. The panel featured regional leaders in precision medicine which included Dr Tamara Sunbul, John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, KSA; Dr Manar Samman, King Fahad Medical City; and Dr Vidya Velagapudi, Senior Vice President, Precision Medicine, M42.

Speaking during the panel discussion, Velagapudi said: “Rare diseases affect around 300 million people worldwide. Previously, people with rare diseases would wait for years, or sometimes decades for a correct diagnosis. Approximately 80% of these diseases have some kind of genetic basis, therefore genomic sequencing, especially next generation sequencing,, has a huge impact on the diagnosis of rare diseases as it can be very fast, accurate and precise.”

Medlab Middle East is showcasing the latest innovations and technologies across eight dynamic product categories, which include Disposables and Consumer Goods, Emergency Medicine, Imaging and Diagnostics, Healthcare and General Services, IT, Laboratory, Medical Equipment and Devices and Pharma and Nutrition.

Medlab Middle East, continues until Thursday, 6 February 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) under the theme ‘Empowering today’s medical labs for tomorrow’s future,’ bringing together over 800 exhibitors and welcoming more than 20,000 visitors to explore the latest technology and updates for the laboratory industry.

