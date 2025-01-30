Next-Generation Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Technologies: Transforming the Healthcare Industry in 2025

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $3.55 billion in 2024 to $4.01 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This growth during the past period can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for quick disease diagnosis, an increase in infectious disease outbreaks, the expansion of telemedicine and remote testing, regulatory support for point-of-care diagnostics, and the growing need for personalized and precision medicine.

How Big Is the Global Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $7.02 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth during the forecast period can be driven by factors such as the miniaturization of diagnostic devices, the expansion of point-of-care testing for cancer and genetic diseases, customized molecular diagnostics for various applications, the integration of AI and machine learning for data analysis, and emerging infectious disease surveillance.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market?

The rapid rise in the prevalence of infectious and respiratory diseases is expected to play a major role in the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Respiratory infections, caused by viruses or bacteria, affect the respiratory system and can spread through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact. The treatment for these infections involves a range of medications, including inhalers, oral treatments, intravenous therapies, and point-of-care molecular diagnostics to help manage and cure the patient.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share?

Major companies operating in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Quidel Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size?

Technological innovation is a significant trend gaining traction in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Leading companies in the market are focused on offering advanced technological solutions to enhance their market position. These companies are incorporating next-generation point-of-care molecular diagnostics technologies and related services, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), mass spectrometry (MS), in situ hybridizations, spectral karyotyping imaging, DNA microarrays, and more, into point-of-care devices. These solutions are designed to accelerate analysis times and reduce costs.

How Is the Global Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmented?

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product And Service: Assays And Kits, Instruments And Analyzers, Software And Services

2) By Technology: Reverse Transcription- Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), In Situ Hybridization, Sequencing

3) By Application: Respiratory Diseases, Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), Cancer/Oncology, Hepatitis, Hematology

4) By End-User: Decentralized Labs, Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Assays And Kits: Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs), Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Molecular Detection Kits, Reagents And Consumables

2) By Instruments And Analyzers: PCR Machines, Microfluidic Devices, Sequencers, Point-of-Care Analyzers

3) By Software And Services: Data Management Software, Cloud-Based Solutions, Technical Support And Maintenance Services, Consultation And Training Services

The Leading Region in the Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is:

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market?

Point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics involves tests that identify specific nucleic acids in clinical samples like feces, saliva, urine, blood, and tissue. This diagnostic method targets particular segments of microbial genetic material, either DNA or RNA. It is primarily used in healthcare to provide emergency usage authorization for disease diagnosis. POC molecular diagnostics are used to detect disease antigens or antibodies in human samples, such as for mononucleosis, influenza, and group A streptococcus (GAS).

