Senate Bill 53 Printer's Number 137

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 137

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

53

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, BROOKS, PISCIOTTANO, STREET, FONTANA,

COMITTA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, BAKER, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE

AND KANE, JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JANUARY 29, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further

providing for conditions subject to which policies are to be

issued and for health insurance coverage for certain children

of insured parents.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 617(A)(3) and (9) and 617.1 of the act

of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance

Company Law of 1921, are amended to read:

Section 617. Conditions Subject to Which Policies Are to Be

Issued.--(A) No such policy shall be delivered or issued for

delivery to any person in this Commonwealth unless:

* * *

