Senate Bill 53 Printer's Number 137
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 137
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
53
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, BROOKS, PISCIOTTANO, STREET, FONTANA,
COMITTA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, BAKER, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE
AND KANE, JANUARY 29, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JANUARY 29, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further
providing for conditions subject to which policies are to be
issued and for health insurance coverage for certain children
of insured parents.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 617(A)(3) and (9) and 617.1 of the act
of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance
Company Law of 1921, are amended to read:
Section 617. Conditions Subject to Which Policies Are to Be
Issued.--(A) No such policy shall be delivered or issued for
delivery to any person in this Commonwealth unless:
* * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
