Senate Bill 202 Printer's Number 134
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 134
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
202
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STREET, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH AND CULVER,
JANUARY 29, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JANUARY 29, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing and regulation
of the business of transmitting money or credit for a fee or
other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the
sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and
duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities; and
imposing penalties," further providing for title of act and
for definitions; providing for short title; and further
providing for license required, for exemptions, for
qualifications for a license, for fee, financial statement
and security, for liability of licensees, for licensee
requirements and for agents.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title of the act of September 2, 1965
(P.L.490, No.249), referred to as the Money Transmission
Business Licensing Law, is amended to read:
AN ACT
Providing for the licensing and regulation of the business of
transmitting money, virtual currency or credit for a fee or
other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the
sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and
duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.