Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,257 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 192 Printer's Number 142

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 142

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

192

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, SAVAL AND SCHWANK,

JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 29, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for

definitions; in qualifications of electors, further providing

for rules for determining residence; in voting by qualified

absentee electors, further providing for qualified absentee

electors and providing for voting by absentee electors in

correctional institutions; and imposing duties on the

Department of State.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102(w)(14) and the last paragraph of

subsection (w) of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320),

known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, are amended, the

subsection is amended by adding a paragraph and the section is

amended by adding subsections to read:

Section 102. Definitions.--The following words, when used in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 192 Printer's Number 142

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more