Senate Bill 192 Printer's Number 142

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 142

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

192

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, SAVAL AND SCHWANK,

JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 29, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for

definitions; in qualifications of electors, further providing

for rules for determining residence; in voting by qualified

absentee electors, further providing for qualified absentee

electors and providing for voting by absentee electors in

correctional institutions; and imposing duties on the

Department of State.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102(w)(14) and the last paragraph of

subsection (w) of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320),

known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, are amended, the

subsection is amended by adding a paragraph and the section is

amended by adding subsections to read:

Section 102. Definitions.--The following words, when used in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25