Senate Bill 191 Printer's Number 141

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 141

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

191

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, COSTA AND KANE, JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 29, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in tax credit and tax benefit administration,

further providing for definitions; in research and

development tax credit, further providing for limitation on

credits; and providing for Angel Investment Tax Credit.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "tax credit" in section 1701-

A.1 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax

Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 1701-A.1. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Tax credit." A tax credit authorized under any of the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

