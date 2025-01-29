Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 144
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - (3) the publicly accessible Internet website of a
newspaper listed in paragraph (1) or any other publicly
accessible Internet website that has the primary purpose of
posting advertisements or notices.
(b) Legal journal requirement.--Use by a local government
unit of a method specified in subsection (a) to satisfy the
requirement to publish an advertisement or notice required by
law, rule or regulation does not relieve the local government
unit of the duty to publish in a legal journal if otherwise
required to by section 308 (relating to additional publication
in legal journals) or other provision of law.
(c) Requirements for advertisements.--Use by a local
government unit of a method specified in subsection (a)(2) or
(3) to satisfy the requirement to publish an advertisement or
notice required by law, rule or regulation shall also require a
local government unit to do the following:
(1) Post a copy of each advertisement or notice
prominently at the principal office of the local government
unit or at the public building in which the local government
unit meets. If an advertisement or notice is unable to be
posted at the principal office of the local government unit
or at the public building in which the local government unit
meets, the county in which the local government unit is
located shall provide space for the postings where the local
government unit is responsible for posting its advertisements
or notices.
(2) Adopt a resolution declaring the local government
unit's intent to use one or more of the methods in subsection
(a)(2) or (3) to satisfy the requirement to publish an
advertisement or notice required by law, rule or regulation
