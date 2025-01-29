Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 144

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - (3) the publicly accessible Internet website of a

newspaper listed in paragraph (1) or any other publicly

accessible Internet website that has the primary purpose of

posting advertisements or notices.

(b) Legal journal requirement.--Use by a local government

unit of a method specified in subsection (a) to satisfy the

requirement to publish an advertisement or notice required by

law, rule or regulation does not relieve the local government

unit of the duty to publish in a legal journal if otherwise

required to by section 308 (relating to additional publication

in legal journals) or other provision of law.

(c) Requirements for advertisements.--Use by a local

government unit of a method specified in subsection (a)(2) or

(3) to satisfy the requirement to publish an advertisement or

notice required by law, rule or regulation shall also require a

local government unit to do the following:

(1) Post a copy of each advertisement or notice

prominently at the principal office of the local government

unit or at the public building in which the local government

unit meets. If an advertisement or notice is unable to be

posted at the principal office of the local government unit

or at the public building in which the local government unit

meets, the county in which the local government unit is

located shall provide space for the postings where the local

government unit is responsible for posting its advertisements

or notices.

(2) Adopt a resolution declaring the local government

unit's intent to use one or more of the methods in subsection

(a)(2) or (3) to satisfy the requirement to publish an

advertisement or notice required by law, rule or regulation

