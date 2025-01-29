Senate Bill 196 Printer's Number 146

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 146

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

196

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, TARTAGLIONE AND HAYWOOD, JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, JANUARY 29, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 15, 2004 (P.L.731, No.85), entitled "An

act providing for immunization against the influenza virus

and pneumococcal disease for elderly persons," further

providing for definitions; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and section 1 of the act of July 15,

2004 (P.L.731, No.85), known as the Elderly Immunization Act,

are amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for immunization against the influenza virus and

pneumococcal disease for elderly and high risk persons.

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Elderly and

High Risk Immunization Act.

Section 2. The definition of "eligible person" in section 2

of the act is amended to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

