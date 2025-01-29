Submit Release
Senate Bill 198 Printer's Number 148

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 148

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

198

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROWN AND PENNYCUICK, JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 29, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, providing for general appropriation bill.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article VIII be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 18. General appropriation bill.

If the general appropriation bill is not enacted by the

constitutional deadline of June 30 in any year, the Commonwealth

shall maintain State appropriations at 80% of the amounts

specified in the general appropriation act for the most recent

fiscal year.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:

(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of

the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

proceed immediately to comply with the advertising

