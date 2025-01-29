Senate Bill 198 Printer's Number 148
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 148
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
198
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROWN AND PENNYCUICK, JANUARY 29, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 29, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, providing for general appropriation bill.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Article VIII be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 18. General appropriation bill.
If the general appropriation bill is not enacted by the
constitutional deadline of June 30 in any year, the Commonwealth
shall maintain State appropriations at 80% of the amounts
specified in the general appropriation act for the most recent
fiscal year.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:
(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
proceed immediately to comply with the advertising
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.