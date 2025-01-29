Senate Bill 198 Printer's Number 148

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - NONE

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROWN AND PENNYCUICK, JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 29, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, providing for general appropriation bill.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article VIII be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 18. General appropriation bill.

If the general appropriation bill is not enacted by the

constitutional deadline of June 30 in any year, the Commonwealth

shall maintain State appropriations at 80% of the amounts

specified in the general appropriation act for the most recent

fiscal year.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:

(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of

the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

proceed immediately to comply with the advertising

