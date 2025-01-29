Senate Bill 203 Printer's Number 151

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - (B) Such farms located not more than 50 miles

apart.

(C) Such farm or farms and a place of business

located within a radius of 50 miles from such farm or

farms for the purpose of buying or selling

agricultural commodities or supplies.

(D) Such farm or farms and a place of business

located within a radius of 50 miles from such farm or

farms for the purpose of repairing or servicing of

the farm vehicle or the trailer or semitrailer being

towed or hauled by the farm vehicle.

(i.2) Type B--Such a farm vehicle with a gross

vehicle weight rating of greater than 10,000 pounds and

not exceeding 17,000 pounds may be driven upon highways

[only from sunrise to sunset and] between:

(A) Parts of one such farm.

(B) Such farms located not more than 25 miles

apart.

(C) Such farm or farms and a place of business

located within a radius of 25 miles from such farm or

farms for the purpose of buying or selling

agricultural commodities or supplies.

(D) Such farm or farms and a place of business

located within a radius of 50 miles from such farm or

farms for the purpose of repairing or servicing of

the farm vehicle or the trailer or semitrailer being

towed or hauled by the farm vehicle.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

