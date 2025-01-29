Senate Bill 203 Printer's Number 151
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - (B) Such farms located not more than 50 miles
apart.
(C) Such farm or farms and a place of business
located within a radius of 50 miles from such farm or
farms for the purpose of buying or selling
agricultural commodities or supplies.
(D) Such farm or farms and a place of business
located within a radius of 50 miles from such farm or
farms for the purpose of repairing or servicing of
the farm vehicle or the trailer or semitrailer being
towed or hauled by the farm vehicle.
(i.2) Type B--Such a farm vehicle with a gross
vehicle weight rating of greater than 10,000 pounds and
not exceeding 17,000 pounds may be driven upon highways
[only from sunrise to sunset and] between:
(A) Parts of one such farm.
(B) Such farms located not more than 25 miles
apart.
(C) Such farm or farms and a place of business
located within a radius of 25 miles from such farm or
farms for the purpose of buying or selling
agricultural commodities or supplies.
(D) Such farm or farms and a place of business
located within a radius of 50 miles from such farm or
farms for the purpose of repairing or servicing of
the farm vehicle or the trailer or semitrailer being
towed or hauled by the farm vehicle.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
