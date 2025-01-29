Senate Bill 208 Printer's Number 155
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - licensed importers, licensed dealers or licensed
manufacturers, may not deliver the firearm to the purchaser
or transferee until a period of 72 hours has elapsed from the
time of the purchase. This paragraph shall not apply to a
transfer between spouses, a parent and child or a grandparent
and grandchild who is otherwise eligible to possess, use,
manufacture, control, sell or transfer a firearm under
section 6105 (relating to persons not to possess, use,
manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms).
* * *
(b) Duty of seller.--No licensed importer, licensed
manufacturer or licensed dealer shall sell or deliver any
firearm to another person, other than a licensed importer,
licensed manufacturer, licensed dealer or licensed collector,
until the conditions of subsection (a) have been satisfied and
until he has:
* * *
(1.1) On the date of publication in the Pennsylvania
Bulletin of a notice by the Pennsylvania State Police that
the instantaneous records check has been implemented, all of
the following shall apply:
* * *
(v) Unless it has been discovered pursuant to a
criminal history, juvenile delinquency and mental health
records background check that the potential purchaser or
transferee is prohibited from possessing a firearm
pursuant to section 6105 [(relating to persons not to
possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer
firearms)], no information on the application/record of
sale provided pursuant to this subsection shall be
20250SB0208PN0155 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.