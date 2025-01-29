Submit Release
Senate Bill 208 Printer's Number 155

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - licensed importers, licensed dealers or licensed

manufacturers, may not deliver the firearm to the purchaser

or transferee until a period of 72 hours has elapsed from the

time of the purchase. This paragraph shall not apply to a

transfer between spouses, a parent and child or a grandparent

and grandchild who is otherwise eligible to possess, use,

manufacture, control, sell or transfer a firearm under

section 6105 (relating to persons not to possess, use,

manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms).

* * *

(b) Duty of seller.--No licensed importer, licensed

manufacturer or licensed dealer shall sell or deliver any

firearm to another person, other than a licensed importer,

licensed manufacturer, licensed dealer or licensed collector,

until the conditions of subsection (a) have been satisfied and

until he has:

* * *

(1.1) On the date of publication in the Pennsylvania

Bulletin of a notice by the Pennsylvania State Police that

the instantaneous records check has been implemented, all of

the following shall apply:

* * *

(v) Unless it has been discovered pursuant to a

criminal history, juvenile delinquency and mental health

records background check that the potential purchaser or

transferee is prohibited from possessing a firearm

pursuant to section 6105 [(relating to persons not to

possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer

firearms)], no information on the application/record of

sale provided pursuant to this subsection shall be

20250SB0208PN0155 - 2 -

