Senate Bill 204 Printer's Number 157
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 157
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
204
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, STEFANO AND DUSH, JANUARY 29, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 29, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 4, 1978 (P.L.864, No.167), entitled
"An act providing for the regulation of land and water use
for flood control and storm water management purposes,
imposing duties and conferring powers on the Department of
Environmental Resources, municipalities and counties,
providing for enforcement, and making appropriations,"
further providing for powers and duties of the Department of
Environmental Resources; repealing provisions relating to
appropriations; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title of the act of October 4, 1978 (P.L.864,
No.167), known as the Storm Water Management Act, is amended to
read:
AN ACT
Providing for the regulation of land and water use for flood
control and storm water management purposes, imposing duties
and conferring powers on the Department of Environmental
[Resources] Protection, municipalities and counties,
providing for enforcement, and making appropriations.
Section 2. The definition of "department" in section 4 of
the act is amended to read:
