Senate Bill 204 Printer's Number 157

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 157

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

204

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, STEFANO AND DUSH, JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 29, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 4, 1978 (P.L.864, No.167), entitled

"An act providing for the regulation of land and water use

for flood control and storm water management purposes,

imposing duties and conferring powers on the Department of

Environmental Resources, municipalities and counties,

providing for enforcement, and making appropriations,"

further providing for powers and duties of the Department of

Environmental Resources; repealing provisions relating to

appropriations; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title of the act of October 4, 1978 (P.L.864,

No.167), known as the Storm Water Management Act, is amended to

read:

AN ACT

Providing for the regulation of land and water use for flood

control and storm water management purposes, imposing duties

and conferring powers on the Department of Environmental

[Resources] Protection, municipalities and counties,

providing for enforcement, and making appropriations.

Section 2. The definition of "department" in section 4 of

the act is amended to read:

